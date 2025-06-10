Next-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of June 16 Global Debut

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Force Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Engine For BMW IndiaNext-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of June 16 Global DebutDucati Scrambler 1100 Axed From Global LineupMahindra XEV 9e Lineup To Expand With Launch Of Pack Three 59 kWh, Pack Three Select 79 kWh VariantsVinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The Underdog
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look: VinFast VF7 Electric SUV | 430km Range | ₹30-35 Lakh | 70.8kWh BatteryTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol Manual
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Next-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of June 16 Global Debut

The images hint at an all-new design and styling for the new Audi Q3, which will be introduced digitally on June 16.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Audi Q3 SUV will be unveiled on June 16
  • The new Q3 is likely to get the same engine as the current SUV
  • The new Q3 is expected to arrive in India towards the end of 2025

The Audi Q3 is finally getting a generation upgrade after six years and the compact luxury SUV will make its global debut on June 16. The images released by the Ingolstadt-based carmaker give us a glimpse of the SUV’s new headlights and the hood line of the new-gen Q3. 

 

The images hint at an all-new design and styling for the new Q3, which will include a new pixel-shaped design for the LED headlamps, which will double up as indicators as well. We also get to see a longer and straighter hood line with prominent lines and curves that will give the SUV a chiselled look. The A-pillar appears to have a slim design, while the headlamps get a sleek look. 

 

Also Read: Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched At Rs 57.11 Lakh

 

New Audi Q3

 

Commenting on the arrival of the new Audi Q3, Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi AG said, “With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio. With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative.”

 

The Audi Q3 was first launched in India back in 2012, followed by a facelift in 2015. But, while the second-generation Q3 was launched globally in 2019, due to COVID-19 limitations, India only received the Sportback version of the SUV, that too in 2023. And that model came to India as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. Later in 2024, Audi launched the regular Q3 as well. 

 

Audi Q3 Bold Edition

 

Currently, the Q3 Sportback sold in India is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine that makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm torque. It’s paired with a 7-speed S Tronic and Quattro drive system as standard. It does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 222 kmph.

 

While in Europe the new Q3 will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, India might continue to get the same 2.0-litre TFSI motor. And we would expect the new SUV to be launched by the end of 2025 or early 2026. Once launched, the new Audi Q3 will rival the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40 in the Indian market.

# Audi Q3# New Audi Q3# New Q3 SUV# 2026 Audi Q3# New-Gen Audi Q3# SUV# Family# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
    Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India
  • Available only with the 4x4 automatic variant of the SUV, the Fortuner Neo Drive – equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system – commands a Rs 2 lakh premium over the regular Fortuner diesel.
    Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 Lakh
  • If you haven't caught our detailed review yet, here’s a brief review of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, in pictures.
    2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review: In Pictures
  • A near-production test mule of the new Renault Kwid EV was recently spotted on a flatbed in Chennai, India.
    Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Will Rival Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV
  • With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!

Latest Reviews

  • The milestone unit, built at Force Motors’ Chennai facility, was fitted in the BMW X5.
    Force Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Engine For BMW India
  • The images hint at an all-new design and styling for the new Audi Q3, which will be introduced digitally on June 16.
    Next-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of June 16 Global Debut
  • The Scrambler 1100 has also been delisted from the brand’s India website.
    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Axed From Global Lineup
  • Currently, the Pack Three trim is solely offered with the 79 kWh battery while the Pack Three Select is limited to the 59 kWh unit.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Lineup To Expand With Launch Of Pack Three 59 kWh, Pack Three Select 79 kWh Variants
  • The brand has also revealed the figure of vehicles facing multiple workshop visits dropped 25 per cent in the previous financial year.
    Customer Complaints Reduced by 18% In FY2025: Tata Motors
  • The latest updates are aimed at making Apple CarPlay safer, as the idea is to help keep driver attention on the road without hiding key navigational information.
    Apple CarPlay, Maps Get Major Enhancements With iOS 26
  • New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
    Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India
  • The highest price increase has been noted in the entry-level petrol automatic variant of the Fortuner SUV.
    Toyota Fortuner, Legender Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 68,000
  • Seven new nameplates will include the return of the Sierra, two models under Avinya, along with two new EVs and ICE models.
    Tata Confirms Launch Of Seven All-New Cars In India By FY2030
  • In a filing with Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Motors has confirmed that the much awaited Tata Sierra nameplate will be launched in second half of FY 2026
    Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For Second Half Of FY2026

Research More on Audi Q3

Audi Q3
8.1

Audi Q3

Starts at ₹ 44.25 - 54.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Q3 Specifications
View Q3 Features

Popular Audi Models