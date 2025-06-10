Next-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of June 16 Global Debut

The Audi Q3 is finally getting a generation upgrade after six years and the compact luxury SUV will make its global debut on June 16. The images released by the Ingolstadt-based carmaker give us a glimpse of the SUV’s new headlights and the hood line of the new-gen Q3.

The images hint at an all-new design and styling for the new Q3, which will include a new pixel-shaped design for the LED headlamps, which will double up as indicators as well. We also get to see a longer and straighter hood line with prominent lines and curves that will give the SUV a chiselled look. The A-pillar appears to have a slim design, while the headlamps get a sleek look.

Also Read: Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched At Rs 57.11 Lakh

Commenting on the arrival of the new Audi Q3, Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi AG said, “With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio. With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative.”

The Audi Q3 was first launched in India back in 2012, followed by a facelift in 2015. But, while the second-generation Q3 was launched globally in 2019, due to COVID-19 limitations, India only received the Sportback version of the SUV, that too in 2023. And that model came to India as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. Later in 2024, Audi launched the regular Q3 as well.

Currently, the Q3 Sportback sold in India is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine that makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm torque. It’s paired with a 7-speed S Tronic and Quattro drive system as standard. It does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 222 kmph.

While in Europe the new Q3 will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, India might continue to get the same 2.0-litre TFSI motor. And we would expect the new SUV to be launched by the end of 2025 or early 2026. Once launched, the new Audi Q3 will rival the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40 in the Indian market.