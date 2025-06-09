Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched At Rs 57.11 Lakh

Audi India has launched the limited-run A4 Signature Edition at Rs 57.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the A4 Technology trim, the Signature Edition is priced identically to the top variant of the A4 range while getting some cosmetic enhancements and a few new features. Audi says that the Signature Edition will be offered in limited numbers, though no specifics have been provided.

On the cosmetic side, the Signature Edition gets enhancements such as a rear boot lip spoiler, painted alloy wheels (same design as the technology) and Audi logos on the lower edge of the rear doors. The wheels also feature floating Audi centre caps that stay upright even when the wheels are moving. Moving to the cabin, Audi says that the Signature Edition gets new natural grey wood oak inlays on the dashboard along with metallic pedal covers.

Moving to the features, a key upgrade over the standard A4 Technology is the inclusion of 360-degree cameras. The Technology trim to date was only been offered with a reverse camera. Also added to the equipment list are Audi logo projecting puddle lamps and a premium fragrance dispenser. Other features are shared with the Technology trim and include tech such as a 19-speaker B&O sound system, powered front seats with driver seat memory, three-zone climate control, 10-inch touchscreen, Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and more.

Power comes from the familiar 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine, which produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with an automatic gearbox as standard.

The A4 competes with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the BMW 3 Series.