Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched At Rs 57.11 Lakh

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 5% In May 2025, At 22,12,809 UnitsXiaomi SU7 Ultra To Be Added To Gran Turismo 7 Via In-Game UpdateNew TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaThe Porsche 963 RSP Is A Street-Legal WEC Racecar
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTriumph Tiger 900 GT Road Test: Still the best ADV? | review | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched At Rs 57.11 Lakh

Limited-edition A4 is based on the top Technology trim and gets cosmetic enhancements and additional features.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Will be offered in limited numbers
  • Gets 360 degree cameras, puddle lamps
  • Cosmetic tweaks include a boot lip spoiler, painted alloys and door decals

Audi India has launched the limited-run A4 Signature Edition at Rs 57.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the A4 Technology trim, the Signature Edition is priced identically to the top variant of the A4 range while getting some cosmetic enhancements and a few new features. Audi says that the Signature Edition will be offered in limited numbers, though no specifics have been provided.

 

Also read: Audi India Introduces Drive Sure Training Program
 

Audi A4 Signature Edition 2

On the cosmetic side, the Signature Edition gets enhancements such as a rear boot lip spoiler, painted alloy wheels (same design as the technology) and Audi logos on the lower edge of the rear doors. The wheels also feature floating Audi centre caps that stay upright even when the wheels are moving. Moving to the cabin, Audi says that the Signature Edition gets new natural grey wood oak inlays on the dashboard along with metallic pedal covers.

 

Also Read: Audi A6 L E-Tron EV Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets 107 kWh Battery, 132 mm Longer Wheelbase
 

Audi A4 Signature Edition 3

Moving to the features, a key upgrade over the standard A4 Technology is the inclusion of 360-degree cameras. The Technology trim to date was only been offered with a reverse camera. Also added to the equipment list are Audi logo projecting puddle lamps and a premium fragrance dispenser. Other features are shared with the Technology trim and include tech such as a 19-speaker B&O sound system, powered front seats with driver seat memory, three-zone climate control, 10-inch touchscreen, Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and more.

 

Also Read: New Audi A6 Debuts With Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering; India Launch Likely In 2026
 

Power comes from the familiar 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine, which produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with an automatic gearbox as standard.

 

The A4 competes with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the BMW 3 Series. 

# Audi# Audi India# Audi A4# Audi A4 Special Edition# Audi A4 Signature Edition# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The E5 Sportback is built on the all-new Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP) jointly developed by Audi and SAIC
    Audi E5 Sportback EV Makes Global Debut: 776 bhp Peak Output, Does 0-100 kmph In 3.4 Seconds
  • The sixth-gen A6 made its global debut in the Avant (estate) body style last month.
    New Audi A6 Sedan Debut On April 15
  • Audi says that the key contributors to this growth were the Audi Q7 and Q8, both of which received an update toward the end of 2024.
    Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8
  • With the update, the SUV gets a few subtle cosmetic tweaks, and now makes more power than the outgoing model
    2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At Rs 2.49 Crore
  • The next-generation A6, which was set to be introduced as the A7, will make its world premiere on March 4.
    Audi Bins New Odd-Even Naming Strategy For ICE And EV Models

Latest News

  • In May 2025, total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,12,809 units, a 5.11 per cent increase compared to 21,05,153 vehicles sold in the country in May 2024.
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 5% In May 2025, At 22,12,809 Units
  • The high-performance SU7 ‘Ultra’ will be available for both PS4 and PS5 consoles.
    Xiaomi SU7 Ultra To Be Added To Gran Turismo 7 Via In-Game Update
  • New boxy-looking scooter features a utilitarian design with large wheels and a flat seat.
    New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?
  • The Porsche 963 RSP is meant to be a spiritual successor to the road-legal 917K commissioned by Count Rossi in 1975
    The Porsche 963 RSP Is A Street-Legal WEC Racecar
  • Limited-edition A4 is based on the top Technology trim and gets cosmetic enhancements and additional features.
    Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched At Rs 57.11 Lakh
  • Recently updated, we find out how the Yezdi Adventure goes up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 390 Adventure X
    2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure X: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The mid-engine premium sports car from Lotus gets a new V6 SE model along with a new entry level turbo variant.
    Lotus Emira Gets Significant Changes for 2026, New Variants Introduced
  • The 8 millionth Tesla car was a model Y that rolled out from the brands’ Berlin Gigafactory in Germany
    Tesla Crosses 8 Million Production Milestone In 17 Years
  • A special treat for off-road enthusiasts, the KTM 450 Rally Replica breaks cover with a limited production count. Additionally, only five units of super-rare Daniel Sanders Edition will be produced.
    KTM Unveils 450 Rally Replica; Limited To Only 150 Units
  • As was expected from the German marque, the 718 twins will see the end of their run soon. Meanwhile, the EV replacement has been in development for some time now
    Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins

Research More on Audi A4

Audi A4
7.5

Audi A4

Starts at ₹ 46.02 - 54.58 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View A4 Specifications
View A4 Features

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched At Rs 57.11 Lakh