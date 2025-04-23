Audi A6 L E-Tron EV Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets 107 kWh Battery, 132 mm Longer Wheelbase
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on April 23, 2025
Highlights
- Gets a larger 107 kWh battery pack.
- Larger battery delivers a 770 km range.
- Wheelbase is 132 mm longer than the standard model.
Audi has taken the wraps off the long-wheelbase iteration of the new-gen A6 e-tron EV at Auto Shanghai 2025. Sharing much of its design with the standard-wheelbase model, the A6 L e-tron will initially be sold in the Chinese market. The model, aside from being longer, also gets a larger battery pack, consequently leading to an increase in range. Audi has stated that the A6 L e-tron will be locally produced at Audi’s plant in Changchun, China.
Also Read: New Audi A6 Debuts With Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering; India Launch Likely In 2026
The Audi A6 L e-tron's wheelbase is 132 mm longer than the standard model's.
In terms of dimensions, the A6L e-tron's wheelbase is 132 mm longer than the standard model, while retaining the same width and height. The interior layout of the sedan, meanwhile, remains the same, featuring a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and a 10.9-inch passenger display. The features list of the A6 L e-tron is also expected to be largely the same and include a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, in addition to safety features such as an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.
Also Read: New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering
The A6 L e-tron is powered by a larger 107 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 770 kilometres. The company, however, is yet to talk about the powertrain details of the EV, although we reckon that the power figures would be close to the 100 kWh Sportback Performance variant of the standard-wheelbase A6 L e-tron. For reference, the powertrain setup of the Performance variant churns out nearly 375 bhp.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Audi Models
- Audi A4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 46.02 - 54.58 Lakh
- Audi Q3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 44.25 - 54.65 Lakh
- Audi Q5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 65.51 - 70.8 Lakh
- Audi Q8Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 Crore
- Audi Q7Ex-Showroom Price₹ 88.66 - 97.81 Lakh
- Audi A6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 64.41 - 70.79 Lakh
- Audi E-TronEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 - 1.32 Crore
- Audi RS Q8Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.49 Crore
- Audi RS5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.13 Crore
- Audi Q3 SportbackEx-Showroom Price₹ 54.76 - 55.71 Lakh
- Audi RS E-Tron GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- Audi E-Tron GT SportbackEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.8 Crore
- Audi E-Tron GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.72 Crore
- Audi Q8 E-TronEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 - 1.27 Crore
- Audi Q8 E-Tron SportbackEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 - 1.32 Crore