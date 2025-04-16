Login
New Audi A6 Debuts With Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering; India Launch Likely In 2026

Built on the company's PPC architecture, the sixth-generation sedan shares much of its design and equipment with the A6 Avant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Offered with three powertrain options.
  • Interior layout identical to the A6 Avant.
  • All-wheel drive offered in diesel and six-cylinder petrol engines.

A month after the debut of the all-new Audi A6 Avant, Audi has now unveiled the latest iteration of the A6 sedan. Now in its sixth generation, the new A6 is built on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture that debuted with the A5 sedan. The A6 shares much of its design and equipment list with the Avant. To be manufactured at Audi’s plant in Neckarsulm, order books for the sedan will open in mid-April 2025, with deliveries to commence in summer 2025. The new A6 is likely to come to India sometime in 2026.

 

Also ReadNew-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering
 Sixth Generation Audi A6 Sedan Unveiled Gets Mild Hybrid Tech Optional All Wheel Steering 1

The A6 sedan shares most design elements with the Avant

 

On the cosmetic front, the Audi A6 sedan retains many styling elements from the Avant, such as the German carmaker’s trademark oversized grille, which is flanked by angular headlights. The lower bumper now gets air openings on either end. The car also gets a sculpted hood with creases on either side. Now measuring 4999 mm in length, the new A6 is 60 millimetres longer than its predecessor. The wheelbase of the sedan measures 2,927 mm, while the width is 1885 mm.

new audi a6 sedan unveiled air suspension rear wheel steering debut carandbike 3

The new A6 gets a more sharply raked roofline, and has shorter overhangs in line with a notchback

 

In profile, the A6 sedan gets a prominent shoulder line, noticeable haunches, flared wheel arches and short rear overhangs, in line with a notchback. The roofline of the car is now more sharply raked than its predecessor, and also gets a more sharply angled rear quarter glass. The rear end of the A6 sedan gets a split taillamp setup that consists of two separate units placed above a full-width lightbar. The sedan also comes with a prominent rear diffuser.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8

new audi a6 sedan unveiled air suspension rear wheel steering debut carandbike 6

The cabin features a wide panoramic display that houses the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.5-inch touchscreen

 

The interior layout of the sedan is identical to the Avant, featuring a freestanding panoramic display that houses the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Beneath the display sit the wide, redesigned air vents. Passengers can also opt for an optional 10.9-inch passenger-side display. Audi has also stated that the sound insulation capabilities of the sedan have improved by up to 30 per cent compared to its predecessor. 

 

Also ReadNew-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types
 

On the feature front, the sedan gets a Bang and Olufsen sound system, a panoramic glass roof, in addition to optional equipment such as four-zone climate control, adaptive air suspension. All-wheel steering is also offered as an option where the rear wheels turn up to five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels at speeds of up to 60 kmph.
 

The A6 sedan is offered with standard, sport and adaptive air suspension. The former fitted as standard with the S-line variants getting Sport suspension that lowers ride height by 20 mm. Adaptive air suspension with adaptive damping is offered as an option, offering configurable ride height based on the drive mode and a suspension lift function to clear small obstacles on the road.


Also Read: New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show

Sixth Generation Audi A6 Sedan Unveiled Gets Mild Hybrid Tech Optional All Wheel Steering

Like the Avant, the A6 is also offered with three engines

 

Moving to the engines, the A6 sedan will be offered with three engine options - the widely used VW Group 2.0-litre TDI turbo-diesel engine, a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol and a larger 3.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol V6 mill. The diesel mill pushes out 201 bhp and 400 Nm of torque while the 2.0 TFSI is good for 201 bhp and 340 Nm. The six-cylinder unit meanwhile, pushes out 362 bhp and 550 Nm. 

new audi a6 sedan unveiled air suspension rear wheel steering debut carandbike 2

Only the diesel and six-cylinder variants get mild-hybrid tech

 

The diesel and six-cylinder mills feature Audi’s 48-volt mild-hybrid plus (MHEV Plus) technology, offering an additional boost of up to 24 bhp and 230 Nm and offering limited low-speed manoeuvring in all-electric mode. An automatic gearbox is offered as standard across all variants. The 2.0-litre TFSI can solely be had in front-wheel-drive guise, while the 2.0-litre diesel and six-cylinder variants can be had with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

 

The previous generation of the Audi A6 is currently on sale in India with prices ranging from Rs 65.72 lakh to Rs 72 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan goes up against the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class in India. The sixth-generation Audi A6 is expected to make it to Indian shores sometime in 2026.

