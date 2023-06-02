  • Home
Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Takes Delivery Of Her Brand-New Audi A6

The Price Range for the A6 starts at Rs 61 lakh and goes up to Rs 68 lakh (ex-showroom
02-Jun-23
Highlights
  • The news was shared by an Audi dealership on social media
  • The actor was last seen in the 16th edition of the reality show, Big Boss
  • The A6 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine which churns out 241 bhp and 370 nm

Big Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has taken delivery of a brand-new Audi A6. The news was shared by an Audi dealership on social media. The actor participated in the 16th edition of the reality show, Big Boss, where she was evicted in the final week. She has been scaling heights ever since her eviction from the show. The Price Range for the A6 starts at Rs 61 lakh and goes up to Rs 68 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 

Also Read: Kiara Advani Adds The Mercedes-Maybach S580 Worth Rs 2.70 Crores To Her Garage

 

The A6 is available in three variants Premium Plus 45 TFSI, Technology 45 TFSI W/O Matrix, and Technology 45 TFSI. The A6 bought by her is in Mythos Black Metallic paint finish and is also available in 4 colours, namely, Ibis White, Vesuvius Grey Metallic, Seville Red Metallic, and Firmament Blue Metallic.

 

Also Read: Updated Audi A6 Introduced With Subtle Changes

 

The luxury sedan impresses on several levels and is quite famous among other actors due to its opulence and road presence. The A6 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine which churns out 241 bhp and 370 nm of peak torque. It goes 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. 

Nimrit Kaur is currently making headlines for her recently released song Zihaal e Miskin with Rohit Zinjurke. The actor seems to be basking in the success of her new track. 

