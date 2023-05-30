Updated Audi A6 Introduced With Subtle Changes

German automaker Audi is currently refreshing its entire portfolio for the global market. Earlier, the brand introduced the updated Audi A8L, and now the brand has showcased the refreshed 2024 Audi A6 earlier today. Like the flagship sedan, this new A6 more-or-less adopts the same changes, including the revised matrix LED headlight design with cleaner-looking DRLs, a more prominent singleframe grille and subtle tweaks to the front and rear bumpers.

The Audi Matrix Lights are tweaked slightly and so is the large grille

Furthermore, depending on the variant, the lower Y-shaped trim pieces, along with the intake housing and horizontal bars on the grille, are finished in satin chrome. Instead, the sportier S Line variant comes with a mesh-like pattern on the honeycomb-shaped grille and a more aerodynamic design on the side intake housings. On the top-spec variant, the radiator grille is finished in Dark Chrome, with the front standing out with side air intakes and the rear with a diffuser in the new dynamic design with a plastic blade painted in Selenite Silver. As for the interiors, Audi hasn’t made any changes to the interiors apart from the Audi virtual cockpit being offered as standard.

The changes a the rear only include a subtle tweak in the rear diffuser

The profile of the A6 resembles the current generation model. Still, as standard, Audi offers the sedan with 17-inch forged aluminium wheels in a 10-spoke design. The 18-inch wheels in a multi-spoke design are now coated in Graphite Gray for a sportier appearance. There are also 19-inch wheels in a 5-arm dynamic design. The high-gloss 20-inch wheels in a 10-spoke star design in Platinum Gray are now available in Black Metallic, while 21-inch wheels in Graphite Gray with a high-gloss finish and a stylish 5 double-spoke-V design make for dark accents. Entirely new for the A6 model range are the 5-arm 21-inch wheels.

Powering the A6 is the same previous generation 2.0-litre TFSI motor

Currently, the brand hasn’t confirmed when will the updated A6 arrive on our shores. Still, we can assume that the sedan will continue to be powered by the sole 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor that develops 240 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.