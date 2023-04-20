Audi India Records A 126 Per Cent Increase In Sales For Q1 2023

Audi India has recorded a substantial sale of 126 per cent for the first quarter of 2023 and has delivered over 1950 new cars between the period of January to March 2023. In comparison, the brand sold 862 units during the same duration last year. Audi also states that their SUV portfolio contributed to 60 per cent of this quarter's total sales, and the Q7, Q8 and A8L were quite popular amongst new buyers. Furthermore, the brand also saw a 50 per cent growth for the Audi Approved: Plus, the German automaker's pre-owned car business.

The Audi Q5 is quite popular among new buyers

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, We witnessed a strong growth of 126% in Q1 2023 compared to last year. Our product line-up boasts sixteen models, and we currently have the strongest-ever SUV portfolio contributing to over 60% of our total sales (in Q1, 2023). The newly launched Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country. We are on a growth path and are confident of a bullish performance through the year 2023."

The Audi Q7 has always seen good sales figures

Audi India's current portfolio consists of a whole variety of vehicles. Starting with the Audi A4, the A6, A8L, the newly launched Q3 and Q3 Sportback, the Q5, Q7 and Q8. Additionally, the brand also has some performance-oriented vehicles such as the S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback and the RS Q8. The portfolio also includes the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.