2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Spy Shots Hint At Bolder Face For The Refreshed SUV

The Audi Q7 will be getting a second (likely cosmetic) update for its current generation. Initially, the development vehicles were swathed in spiralling camouflage, but thanks to the latest spy shots of a thinly disguised test mule, we now have a clearer idea of how it may look.

It’s clear from the spy shots that the revamped Q7 boasts a front end that has undergone a significant overhaul, with larger air intakes and a new grille design. The headlights appear to have a new, blocky shape, and while the tail-lights will largely retain the same design, a redesigned lower bumper will provide a degree of differentiation.

While changes for the Q7 facelift’s interior remain a mystery for now, an updated infotainment system is likely to be included on the 2024 model. Similarly, powertrain changes for the 2024 Q7 are still a closely guarded secret, but the SUV is expected to be offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options.

Changes to the 2024 Q7's tail section are expected to be minimal.

The updated Q7 is set to make its debut in the second half of 2023, and is expected to go on sale early in 2024. With the current Q7 making its debut in early 2015 and receiving an update in 2019, this iteration of the SUV will have a lifespan of over 10 years before Audi retires it and shifts focus to fully electrifying its line-up after 2026.

In the meantime, Audi is also readying the all-electric Q6 E-Tron SUV. The Q6 E-Tron is said to ride on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture as the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, and is expected to be offered in a high-performance RS variant that is rumoured to pack a whopping 600 bhp.

