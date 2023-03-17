Upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron Undergoes Winter Testing

Audi has shared images of its upcoming Q6 e-tron undertaking cold-weather testing in Northern Europe. The Q6 will be an important model for the German brand with the SUV marking the debut of the VW Group’s new PPE architecture that will form the basis of future Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen EVs. Jointly developed with Porsche, the new PPE platform will form the basis of future large electric vehicles from the VW Group including the upcoming Macan EV and an all-electric Cayenne.

Audi says that the Q6 e-tron will be part of as many as 20 new models it plans to debut for global markets by 2025. The models include a mix of internal combustion and EVs with Audi confirming more than half will be the latter.

The camouflaged test mule of the Q6 reveals that the upcoming Audi will adopt the split headlamp design with the main headlamp unit and the LED DRLs housed in separate units. The enclosed Audi grille looks to be retained while the overall look is also in line with Audi’s recent understated designs. A sportier Sportback derivative with a more coupe-esque roofline too is in the works with the model expected to also be part of the salvo of new cars.

Coming to the platform itself, Audi says that the PPE platform will support an 800V electrical system. As with VW’s MEB architecture, the new PPE platform will be scalable in nature allowing Audi to shrink or expand the wheelbase ranging from 2890 mm up to 3080 mm with axle track and ride height also being scalable. The 800V electricals meanwhile will also allow for higher capacity charging with Audi having previously said that the will allow its future cars to be more powerful, and efficient.

The new Q6 is expected to make its global debut later this year with production likely to commence by early 2024.