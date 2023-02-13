Audi Q3 Sportback Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.4 Lakh

The Audi Q3 Sportback has been launched in India. The SUV coupe is an interesting take on the segment with its distinctive styling and smart characteristics. The vehicle is only available in the top-of-line Technology + S line variant and comes with a price tag of Rs. 51.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Q3 Sportback has a very interesting design with a lot of cuts and creases. Its coupe like profile makes the car look more appealing than many of its rivals. The Sportback features the S-line exterior styling package which gives the car a sporty presence along with LED lights in the front and rear. The car gets a panoramic sunroof along with 18-inch alloy wheels. The car is available in five exterior colour options.

The interior of the car is similar to the standard Audi Q3. It gets Power adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support and an Ambient lighting package with 30 Color options. It also features a 10-inch Infotainment screen along with Audi’s signature virtual cockpit. Another remarkable bit it gets is Audi’s Sound System which consists of 10 Speakers and a 6 Channel Amplifier system. The vehicle also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and has two interior colour options – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

The car features 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine that churns out 190 bhp and 320 Nm. The engine has been described by many in the past as being punchy and very fun to drive. The car has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.3 seconds which is not bad at all for a car of such dimensions. It gets the Quattro – all wheel drive system and is mated to a 7 Speed S tronic transmission system. The vehicle also comes with other features like Comfort suspension, Hill Start Assist and a Cruise control system with a speed limiter.

Considering all the features the car gets, we can say that the Q3 sportback is priced very competitively. The vehicle will be something of a fashion statement on Indian roads with its bright, fresh colours in contrast to the mostly sober shades offered by other manufacturers. So, if you’re someone looking for something a bit more spicy than the standard Q3 and don’t mind paying the slight premium. Then look no further, this is your car.