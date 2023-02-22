Audi TT Final Edition Launched Globally; Model To Cease Production After 2023

The production of Audi’s baby Sportscar, the TT will end after 2023. The TT was first unveiled in 1995 at the Frankfurt Auto Show as a concept car with a ground-breaking design that gave it a very low drag coefficient. The car hit production in 1998 and competed with the likes of the Porsche Boxter and Honda S2000 during its lifetime. To commemorate the end of its 25-year run, Audi has launched the TT Final Edition which will be available both as a roadster and a coupe. The car will start at a price of GBP 41,910 and be available as 6 variants, 3 each for the coupe and roadster models.

Variant Pricing TT Final Edition 40 TFSI coupé £41,910 TT Final Edition 45 TFSI quattro coupé £46,525 TTS Final Edition Coupe £54,685 TT Final Edition 40 TFSI roadster £43,660 TT Final Edition 45 TFSI quattro roadster £48,275 TTS Final Edition roadster £56,435

The Final Edition will be available with Audi’s black styling pack which will include black Audi rings and badging, black door mirrors, black tailpipes and a fixed rear spoiler also finished in black. The car will feature 20-inch 5-spoke Y-style rims. Customers can choose from colour choices of Tango Red, Glacier White, and Chronos Grey metallic paint as standard. The interiors of the car get an Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching and 12 o’clock marker along with red inserts on the seat and the air vents. It also gets armrests in the doors, door pull handles and trim on the centre console all finished in leather as part of the extended leather package.

The car gets Audi’s MMI package as standard which provides access to MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch and Audi Connect Infotainment Services. The TTS variant also gets the Comfort & Sound Pack which includes the Bang & Olufsen sound system, advanced key, reversing camera and a full suite of parking sensors.

The car will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder that produces 228 bhp and around 350 Nm of torque. However, if you opt for the TTS version the power figures from the same engine get a boost to 288 bhp and almost 380 Nm of torque. It is largely improbable that the model will make it to Indian shores owing to its extremely low sales figures in the past. Considering that this once iconic car will effectively stop being produced after 2023, it is kind of sad that Indian buyers failed to appreciate the car when it was on sale here in our market.