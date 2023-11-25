Login

Say Ta Ta To The Audi TT; Final Example Rolls Off Production Line

The last Tourist Trophy left the halls of the Gyor factory, ending its iconic 25 year run.
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

Published on November 25, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Audi bids farewell to the iconic TT after producing 662,762 units across three generations since 1998, marking the end of a 25-year automotive legacy
  • The final Audi TT, a third-gen TTS Coupe, rolled off the assembly line in Hungary, donning a stunning finish in Chronos Gray Metallic with Dark Chrome matt accents
  • Despite production cessation, Audi still offers the remaining TT stock, showcasing 540 available units in Germany

The iconic Audi TT, spanning three generations and 662,762 units since its debut in 1998, has concluded its remarkable journey. Marking an emotional farewell, the final TT, a third-gen TTS Coupe, bid adieu at Audi's Györ factory in Hungary.

 

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
 

This historic moment was accompanied by a poignant send-off as the TT, in its last iteration, elegantly showcased its legacy. The flower-decorated TTS was escorted by the original TT Coupe and Roadster concepts from 1995, alongside second-generation models, embodying the essence of Audi's sports car evolution.

Finished in Chronos Gray Metallic with Dark Chrome matt accents, the TTS bore the bronze selection spec—a hallmark of the 20-inch wheels in matt bronze or black, adorned by matching four-ring graphics.

 

Under its hood, the TTS roared with a 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder engine, boasting an impressive 315 bhp, securing its place as the second most potent version of the third-gen TT lineup, standing just below the RS flagship's 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine pumping out 394 hp.

 

While production has ceased,b prospective buyers can still acquire a TT from the remaining stock. Audi's official website in Germany currently lists 540 available units, pricing ranging between €45,444-104,977 (41-95 Lakhs) depending on variant and equipment.

 

Also Read: Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
 

Notable farewell editions have been unveiled globally, including the limited-production TT Roadster Final Edition in North America, the UK's Final Edition, Japan's Memorial Edition, and Spain's limited-run TT 45 TFSI.

The Audi TT's illustrious journey, originating from its showcase at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show, concludes as a testament to Audi's commitment to timeless design and innovation, leaving an indelible mark on automotive history.

