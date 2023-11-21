New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
21-Nov-23 01:45 PM IST
Highlights
- Petrol GranTurismo to launch in Q2 2024
- Petrol model available with a V6 engine in two states of tune
- All-electric GranTurismo Folgore to arrive by end-2024
Maserati is set to expand its line-up for the Indian market with the introduction of the new GranTurismo. The carmaker has said that the second-gen grand tourer will make its way to India in 2024 with both the petrol and all-electric derivatives to be offered. The petrol GranTurismo will be the first to hit the market with a launch in the second quarter of 2024, with the EV (badged Folgore) slated to arrive before the end of the year.
New GranTurismo follows and evolutionary design retaining the low-slung proportions of its predecessor.
The new GranTurismo features an evolutionary design keeping with the low-slung looks with flowing lines and elongated bonnet seen on its predecessor. The nose features a prominent Maserati Trident logo with the bumper lower-down featuring prominent vents and a splitter element. Also new are vents positioned just behind the grille to vent excess air over the car’s bodywork. Down the sides, the GranTurismo retains the iconic triple vent design seen on all Maserati models.
The rear design too is an evolution from the previous-gen model with sleeker triangular tail-lamps. The all-electric Folgore shares the same overall design with revised bumpers and Folgore fender badging setting it apart as an EV.
All-electric GranTurismo Folgore gets minor styling tweaks to stand out.
The cabin is a big upgrade over its ageing predecessor with digital screens and touch-based controls replacing many physical buttons. The GranTurismo comes with a digital instrument cluster, a large central touchscreen while the classic analogue watch atop the dashboard has been replaced by a small configurable digital screen. Air-con and seat controls are operated via a secondary 8.8-inch touchscreen sitting below the main 12.3-inch central touchscreen.
Coming to the powerplant, the petrol GranTurismo is offered with the new 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 petrol engine in two states of tune. In the standard model, the twin-turbo unit develops 483 bhp and 600 Nm propelling the grand tourer from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 3.9 seconds and onto a top speed of 302 kmph. In the more performance-focused Trofeo this is bumped up to 542 bhp and 650 Nm. The 0-100 kmph time is reduced to 3.5 seconds while top speed is increased to 320 kmph. Both variants get all-wheel drive as standard. It remains to be seen if Maserati will offer both petrol variants of the GranTurismo in India.
Cabin gets a digital heavy layout with two touchscreens on the centre console; even the dash-top clock is digital.
The all-electric GranTurismo Folgore takes performance a step further with its tri-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain pushing out 751 bhp and 1,350 Nm. The Folgore completes the 0-100 kmph sprint in a claimed 2.7 seconds and has a 325 kmph top speed. The EV comes with a large 92.5 kWh battery pack giving it a range of up to 450 km on a full charge.
Coming to the price, expect the new GranTurismo to be priced in excess of Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom) with buyers to be offered a whole host of options to spec up their vehicles.
