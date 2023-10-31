Login

Maserati Celebrates 60 Years Of Quattroporte; Here Is A Quick Look At Its Lineage

Over the past 60 years, 75,000 units of the Quattroporte have been manufactured to date
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

31-Oct-23 10:08 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Maserati Quattroporte made its debut on October 30, 1963
  • The second generation faced challenges due to Maserati's ownership by Citroen
  • The current sixth-generation Quattroporte made its debut in 2013

The Maserati Quattroporte made its debut on October 30, 1963, at the Turin Motor Show in Italy. Today marks the 60th anniversary of this luxury saloon, spanning six generations and more than a century of history. The luxury carmaker also mentioned that over 75,000 Quattroporte models have been manufactured to date.

 

Here is an overview of each generation:

 

First Generation (1963)

It was equipped with a 4.1-litre V8 engine producing 260 bhp

 

The debut Quattroporte drew inspiration from the Maserati 5000 GT, featuring a distinct front fascia with four-round headlights and a smaller grille. The interior boasted leather upholstery for the seats and a leather-covered dashboard. Unlike many luxury cars, the Quattroporte utilised unibody steel bodywork, enhancing its lightweight design. It was equipped with a 4.1-litre V8 engine producing 260 bhp, capable of reaching a top speed of 230 kmph. Only 230 units of the first-gen Quattroporte were manufactured.

 

Second Generation (1974–1988)

Only 12 Quattroporte II units were produced and sold in the Middle East

 

The second generation faced challenges due to Maserati's ownership by Citroen during this period. Only 12 Quattroporte II units were produced and sold in the Middle East. Maserati originally intended to install a V8 engine in the Quattroporte II, but their Tipo 107 V8 engine was outdated and too big for the Citroen SM chassis. As a result, the brand opted for a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produced 207 bhp at 6500 rpm.

 

Third Generation (1979–1983)

2,145 units were produced in the third-gen model

 

The third generation, designed by Giugiaro, discarded Citroen technology. It used mechanical parts from Kyalami, South Africa, and featured a Maserati V8 engine and rear-wheel drive. It was a commercial success, with a restyled version, the Quattroporte Royale, launched in 1987. Production continued until 1990, with 2,145 units produced.

 

Fourth Generation (1994-1998)

In 1996, a 3.2-litre, 32-valve V8 engine was also offered for the fourth-gen

 

The fourth generation, presented in 1994, was the first Quattroporte under full Fiat ownership. It was more compact but delivered an impressive performance, with a top speed of 259 kmph and acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in under six seconds. In 1996, a 3.2-litre, 32-valve V8 engine was also offered, further improving performance.

 

Fifth Generation (2008–2013)

Production of the fifth generation model ended in 2012 after over 5,000 units were produced

 

The fifth-generation Quattroporte debuted at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show with design updates by Pininfarina. It featured a 4.2-litre V8 engine with 395 bhp. Later versions included more powerful options, including a 4.7-litre version for the Quattroporte S with 424 bhp and the Quattroporte Sport GT S with 434 bhp. Over 5,000 units were produced before production ended in 2012.

 

Sixth Generation (2013)

In 2021, the Quattroporte Trofeo was introduced, featuring a re-tuned 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

 

The current sixth-generation Quattroporte made its debut in 2013. It initially came with a twin-turbo V6 engine or a twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 sourced from Ferrari. This model has a steel and aluminium unibody chassis with a 3169.92 mm wheelbase, making it the largest among its predecessors. In 2021, the Quattroporte Trofeo was introduced, featuring a re-tuned 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 580 bhp and a 0-100 kmph time of 4.5 seconds, claiming the title of the fastest Quattroporte ever.

 

