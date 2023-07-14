Maserati Bids Farewell To V8s With Ghibli 334 Ultima, Levante Ultima

Earlier in the year, Maserati had announced that 2023 would mark the final year of production for its V8-powered models. Now, the carmaker has unveiled the limited-run Ghibli 334 Ultima and the Levante V8 Ultima – the final V8 models from the company. Limited to 103 units each, the two special editions are Maserati’s final V8 cars, with the engine configuration being retired following a 60+ year history with the brand. The first Maserati V8 arrived in 1959 with the company saying it has sold over 1 lakh vehicles with the engine configuration till date.

The Ghibli 334 Ultima is the fastest iteration of the Ghibli yet.

Starting with the Ghibli, the 334 Ultima derives its name from its top speed – 334 kmph as against 326 kmph. Maserati says that this also makes the limited-edition the fastest sedan in the world. Acceleration time has also been improved over the standard model with a 3.9 second time for the 0-100 kmph sprint as against 4.3 seconds. Cosmetically, the 334 Ultima gets red badging on the fenders and boot lid to identify the special editions and sits on new 21-inch alloy wheels. The special edition also gets the carbon exterior kit as standard with parts such as the wing mirrors, door handles, front splitter and rear spoiler finished in carbon fibre.

Black and terracotta interior features 334 numbering on the headrest.

The cabin meanwhile is wrapped in terracotta leather and black Alcantara. The seat headrests also feature 334 logos stitched into the upholstery alongside the Maserati trident.

Levante V8 Ultima available in two exterior colours and is based on the Trofeo

The Levante V8 Ultima is based on the Levante Trofeo and comes finished in either Nero Assoluto or Blu Royale. It too features V8 Ultima badging on the fenders and sits on new 22-inch alloy wheels as standard. The carbon exterior package is standard here as well while the interior is also finished in terracotta leather and black alcantara with V8 Ultima stitched into the headrests.

Interior colour scheme of the Levante V8 Ultima is the same as that of the Ghibli.

Both limited-run models use the same 564 bhp twin-turbo V8 sourced from Ferrari. The two special editions are on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside the rest of Maserati's range of cars.