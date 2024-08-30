New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore

Maserati has launched the all-new GranTurismo in India, with prices starting from Rs 2.72 crore (ex-showroom). The second-gen grand tourer arrives in India in petrol guise for now with the all-electric Folgore slated to arrive in 2025. The GranTurismo is being offered in two variants – Modena and Trofeo. The former puts greater focus on comfort while the latter is more focused on sportiness.



Maserati GranTurismo variants Price (ex-showroom) Modena Rs 2.72 crore Trofeo Rs 2.90 crore

In terms of looks, the new GranTurismo retains the proportions and swooping lines of its predecessor. The long low bonnet and cab-backward design are all design elements seen on the previous-gen GranTurismo though the current model does seem to get some softer design detailing. Up front, the wide grille bears the prominent Maserati trident while the sleek headlights of the outgoing model make way for larger upswept units similar to those on the MC20 super-sportscar.



At the back, the rear design is an evolution of the outgoing model as well with even the taillamp design sharing similarities with the outgoing car.



However, it is inside the cabin where the new GranTurismo is noticeably different to its predecessor. The cabin now gets multiple digital displays including a digital instruments display and a large central touchscreen while the classic analogue watch at the top of the centre console has also been replaced by a configurable digital screen. Air conditioning and seat controls are managed via an additional 8.8-inch touchscreen positioned below the main 12.3-inch screen. As with the rest of Maserati’s range, the carmaker is offering a range of customisation options for customers to spec up the vehicles to their liking.

Coming to the mechanicals, the Modena and Trofeo variants do have some differences. For one, the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 develops a peak of 490 bhp and 600 Nm in the Modena while in the Trofeo it pushes out a stronger 550 bhp and 650 Nm. In both applications, the engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Both models feature all-wheel drive as standard as well. The power advantage does make the Trofeo quicker on paper with a 0-100 kmph time of 3.5 seconds (3.9 sec in the Modena) and a 320 kmph top speed (302 kmph in the Modena).



Both the Modena and Trofeo get double-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension with air springs and electronically controlled damping. The Trofeo however gets an electronic locking rear differential to the Modena’s mechanical unit. Both variants get 380 mm discs with six-piston Brembo callipers up front and 350 mm discs at the rear with four-piston Brembo callipers.