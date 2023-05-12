Maserati Announces End Of The Road For V8 Engine After 60 Years

Maserati has officially announced it will no longer be offering V8 engines in its line-up. This marks the end of the brand’s over-six-decade history with the iconic engine configuration. Maserati's V8 story began in 1959 with the 5000 GT coupe, but before 2024 begins, the V8 will be consigned to Maserati’s history books. The Italian automaker has said that it will halt assemblies of the V8 engine by end-2023, with the engine no longer set to feature in any of its upcoming models.

The Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo are the last Maserati models to use a V8.

The carmaker has, however, confirmed there will be one final hurrah for the current V8 engine – a 3.8-litre V8 sourced from Ferrari under a long-running agreement dating back to the early 2000s. The engine deal expires at the end of 2023, with Maserati’s announcement confirming that it will not be extended.

The carmaker will unveil two special editions – the Ghibli 334 Ultima and the Levante V8 Ultima – both based on the respective high-performance Trofeo models – that will serve as a farewell for the V8 engine. The two special editions will make their debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

New-gen models such as the MC20 and new GranTurismo used the in-house developed Nettuno V6.

The end of the V8 engine however does not mark the end of Trofeo variants in newer Maseratis. New-gen models such as the GranTurismo and Grecale do get performance-focused Trofeo variants though they now feature the new, in-house developed twin-turbo Nettuno V6 from the MC20.

Maserati brought its latest range of Trofeo models to India in late 2021 with the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte all being launched.