Next Gen Maserati Quattroporte Will Be An EV

The Quattroporte successor will have an electric power train.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
15-Nov-22 11:49 AM IST
Highlights
  • The Quattroporte is the flagship for Maserati
  • It is one of the most iconic luxury sedans in the world
  • Its successor will be in line with the Stellantis EV first vision

Maserati Quattroporte is an icon for the Italian stable and its successor will be launched in 2024. Notably, the Stellantis-owned stable has revealed to AutoCar UK that its successor will be based on the Grandturismo which is an electric car. The Granturismo will have both electric and internal combustion-based variants, but the report states that the Quattroporte successor will be an electric car based on the new Granturismo electric car platform.

Interestingly, the car will also have the Folgore nameplate that is used on the Granturismo and Grecale. This is because Folgore means lightning in Italian. The battery size of the Quattroporte EV will be likely a 105 kWh battery pack which is the same as the Grecale Folgore. 

The smaller 92.5 kWh battery pack found in the Granturismo could be an option for the entry-level model but since this is a sedan and a luxurious one, then the weight of the vehicle will not be a major factor.

One can expect an all-wheel-drive model that generates a minimum of 500 bhp, though there could be a more performance-oriented model which could compete with the likes of the Porsche Taycan. In terms of range, there could be less than 482 km and the price be $150,000.

Apart from Folgore variants there will MC20 supercar which will also have three variants which include a combustion engine, coupe and convertible. 

