Maserati Unleashes Track-Only GT2 With Twin-Turbocharged Nettuno V6 Engine

Maserati recently introduced its latest track-only vehicle, the GT2, touted as a spiritual successor to the MC12. Based on the roadgoing MC20, the Maserati GT2 is equipped with a 615 bhp Nettuno V6 engine. Although this is a strictly track-only car, customers can choose to spec the vehicle with options such as a passenger seat kit and rearview camera if they want.

Powering this is a Nettuno V6 engine that makes a peak of 621 horsepower at 7500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm.

Look-wise, the race car looks like an evolved version of the MC20 with a series of enhancements for the racetrack. This includes the lowered ride height, extended front splitter, adjustable rear wing and fully closed carbon-fibre underfloor. The streak of carbon-fibre parts continues on the inside, where the centre console switch panel and steering wheel are all made of the same material. The cabin also features a 6.5-inch full-colour dashboard display along with an adjustable racing pedal box and steering column, a 6-point racing safety harness, and an air conditioning system.

Built on a carbon-fibre central monocoque, the GT2 is fitted with an FIA-homologated safety roll cage. The suspension setup consists of axles with double wishbones, adjustable with anti-roll bar blades and 2-way adjustable dampers, all at the front and rear. Braking duties are handled by racing ventilated steel disc brakes with six-piston brake callipers at the front and a four-piston setup at the rear. The braking system is coupled with an adjustable racing ABS system.

This racecar will take part in the 2024 Fanatec GT European Series

The racecar will debut in the final stages of the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series and will participate in the series in 2024. Maserati has not been a significant player in motorsport since 2010, when it competed with the MC12 in the FIA GT1 class. During its previous stint, the MC12 in GT1 configuration achieved success securing 40 victories, six teams, and drivers’ championships, as well as two constructors' titles between 2005 and 2010.