Mercedes-Benz Teases Upcoming CLE Coupe, Unveiling Date Announced

Mercedes-Benz has shared a glimpse of its upcoming CLE Coupe on its official social media platform and has revealed the date for its debut. The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is set to be unveiled on July 5, and will replace two existing models, namely the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe. This move is part of the German luxury car manufacturer's strategy to simplify its product lineup.

Over the past year, Mercedes-Benz has been diligently working on the development of the new CLE Coupe. Spy shots of the upcoming model have been captured on multiple occasions. The teaser image showcases sleek and sharp LED headlights and taillights, giving the car an overall elegant appearance. Following the trend of current convertible designs, the upcoming CLE will feature a cloth roof, which reduces weight compared to a foldable hardtop. However, it is important to note that the fabric roof may compromise the structural rigidity compared to a hardtop.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is expected to bear the nomenclature C236 and feature design similar to the short-lived S-Class Coupe. Initially, the car will be available in the European and North American markets, with plans for a later introduction in other global markets.

The new CLE Coupe is likely to offer various powertrain options, including an electrified 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine capable of producing 308 horsepower in the C300e plug-in hybrid sedan. Additionally, a six-cylinder engine is expected, along with an AMG 53 performance variant. Both rear-wheel drive and 4Matic all-wheel drive versions are expected to be offered for the CLE Coupe.

While it remains uncertain whether the new CLE Coupe will be launched in the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz has been actively expanding its product portfolio in the country. Therefore, there is a possibility that the car may arrive in India later this year or in early 2024.



