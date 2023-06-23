  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55: All You Need To Know About The 469 BHP Roadster

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55: All You Need To Know About The 469 BHP Roadster

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG SL55, its open-top sportscar in the Indian market. Here’s everything you need to know about it
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
23-Jun-23 12:00 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 (1).jpg
Highlights
  • Priced at Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom, India)
  • Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that churns out 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque
  • The roadster’s main rival in terms of pricing and power output is the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new AMG SL55 roadster in the Indian market almost two years after its global debut in October 2021. ‘SL’, which stands for Super Light, is one of the brand’s oldest standing models, first introduced in 1954. The latest model is offered as an AMG-only version and comes with a price tag of Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom, India). Here’s all you need to know about the new AMG SL55.

 

Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.35 Crore

Exterior

 

The new SL55 is a huge step ahead of its predecessor when it comes to styling. The car retains the roadster-like silhouette while also featuring all-new swept-back headlamps, a ‘Panamericana’ grille and triangular taillamps. In terms of dimensions, the car is 4,705 mm long, 1,915 mm wide and 1,359 mm high, and has a kerb weight of 1950 kg. The car can be had with several different exterior packages like the Carbon Fibre and Aerodynamics packages, at an added cost of up to Rs 7.62 lakh depending on the package you choose. 

 

This iteration of the SL features a soft top instead of a retractable hardtop like the last two generations of the sportscar. The three-layer top can be opened and closed in just 15 seconds, at speeds of up to 60 kph. Although the soft top comes is available in a black shade as standard, it can be had in red or grey for a premium of Rs 64,000. The SL55 gets 20-inch wheels as standard although 21-inch wheels can be had as an option, but prepare to shell out Rs 3.97 to Rs 7.20 lakh for them, depending on the wheel design you choose.

 

Also Read: Mercedes AMG SL55 4matic+ Vs Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet; Specification Comparison

Interior

 

The cabin of the SL gets AMG performance seats as standard with many colour options for the upholstery and roof lining. The dash features an 11.9-inch touchscreen system in the centre along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The inclination of the touchscreen system can be adjusted from 12 to 32 degrees to cut glare when driving with the roof down. It also gets the MBUX voice assistant and navigation system. Other optional features include head-up display, MBUX Navigation Plus along with the 17-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system among others. 

Powertrain 

 

Overseas, the SL is available in 43, 55 and 63 trims. India only gets the SL55, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that churns out 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The unit is mated to an AMG 9-speed automatic transmission. The car has a top speed of 295 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Facelift Review

Mechanical Features

 

The AMG SL55 comes with Mercedes’ 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. On the suspension side of things, the roadster is equipped with the AMG Ride Control steel suspension with aluminium shock absorbers and lightweight coil springs. Customers can choose to spec the car with the enhanced AMG Active Ride Control suspension for an additional Rs 6.03 lakh. Another interesting feature of the car is its active-rear axle steering where the rear wheels steer either in the same or opposite direction as the front wheels, aiding high-speed stability and low-speed manoeuvrability.

 

Pricing

 

The SL55 starts at Rs 2.35 crore in the Indian market, although customization and the addition of extra options can cause that figure to go up significantly. The roadster’s main rival in India is the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, which is priced from Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom).

Related Articles
Mercedes-Benz Integrates ChatGPT Into MBUX Voice Assistant; Commences Beta Testing
Mercedes-Benz Integrates ChatGPT Into MBUX Voice Assistant; Commences Beta Testing
5 days ago
Mercedes-Benz G 400d Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.55 Crore
Mercedes-Benz G 400d Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.55 Crore
14 days ago
Mercedes-AMG SL Gets New Customisation Options Through Manufaktur
Mercedes-AMG SL Gets New Customisation Options Through Manufaktur
22 days ago
Mercedes-AMG SL55 India Launch Confirmed For June 22
Mercedes-AMG SL55 India Launch Confirmed For June 22
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Mercedes-AMG SL-Class
Starts at ₹ 2.35 Crore

Mercedes-AMG Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now