Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55: All You Need To Know About The 469 BHP Roadster

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new AMG SL55 roadster in the Indian market almost two years after its global debut in October 2021. ‘SL’, which stands for Super Light, is one of the brand’s oldest standing models, first introduced in 1954. The latest model is offered as an AMG-only version and comes with a price tag of Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom, India). Here’s all you need to know about the new AMG SL55.

Exterior

The new SL55 is a huge step ahead of its predecessor when it comes to styling. The car retains the roadster-like silhouette while also featuring all-new swept-back headlamps, a ‘Panamericana’ grille and triangular taillamps. In terms of dimensions, the car is 4,705 mm long, 1,915 mm wide and 1,359 mm high, and has a kerb weight of 1950 kg. The car can be had with several different exterior packages like the Carbon Fibre and Aerodynamics packages, at an added cost of up to Rs 7.62 lakh depending on the package you choose.

This iteration of the SL features a soft top instead of a retractable hardtop like the last two generations of the sportscar. The three-layer top can be opened and closed in just 15 seconds, at speeds of up to 60 kph. Although the soft top comes is available in a black shade as standard, it can be had in red or grey for a premium of Rs 64,000. The SL55 gets 20-inch wheels as standard although 21-inch wheels can be had as an option, but prepare to shell out Rs 3.97 to Rs 7.20 lakh for them, depending on the wheel design you choose.

Interior

The cabin of the SL gets AMG performance seats as standard with many colour options for the upholstery and roof lining. The dash features an 11.9-inch touchscreen system in the centre along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The inclination of the touchscreen system can be adjusted from 12 to 32 degrees to cut glare when driving with the roof down. It also gets the MBUX voice assistant and navigation system. Other optional features include head-up display, MBUX Navigation Plus along with the 17-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system among others.

Powertrain

Overseas, the SL is available in 43, 55 and 63 trims. India only gets the SL55, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that churns out 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The unit is mated to an AMG 9-speed automatic transmission. The car has a top speed of 295 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

Mechanical Features

The AMG SL55 comes with Mercedes’ 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. On the suspension side of things, the roadster is equipped with the AMG Ride Control steel suspension with aluminium shock absorbers and lightweight coil springs. Customers can choose to spec the car with the enhanced AMG Active Ride Control suspension for an additional Rs 6.03 lakh. Another interesting feature of the car is its active-rear axle steering where the rear wheels steer either in the same or opposite direction as the front wheels, aiding high-speed stability and low-speed manoeuvrability.

Pricing

The SL55 starts at Rs 2.35 crore in the Indian market, although customization and the addition of extra options can cause that figure to go up significantly. The roadster’s main rival in India is the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, which is priced from Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom).