2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.35 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG SL55 roadster in India at a starting price of Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The new seventh-gen SL features several changes over its predecessor with the most important being that it has been developed by AMG. Unlike previous generations, the new Roadster is sold globally only in AMG guise with no ‘standard’ Mercedes equivalent. The model also marks a return to its roots with the folding hard top of recent generations replaced by a fabric soft top.

Also read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Facelift Review



In terms of styling, the SL retains the traditional roadster looks with a slow and sleek stance and short overhangs on both ends. The nose is dominated by the AMG Panamericana grille flanked by swept-back angular headlamps and a sporty bumper with prominent vents. At the rear, the boot lid is angled downwards and houses the familiar triangular-shaped tail lamps - a design seen on many Mercedes coupes. The rear bumper features a prominent blacked-out lower section with quad tailpipes – pairs of two, sitting close to the outer edges of the bumper. The fabric soft-top is electrically operated and can be opened or stowed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Integrates ChatGPT Into MBUX Voice Assistant; Commences Beta Testing



Moving to the interior, the SL gets its own unique dashboard design though elements such as the portrait-style touchscreen are shared with models such as the current S-class and C-class. The central touchscreen is now the focal point of most in-car functions with few physical buttons to speak of on the centre console. The central touchscreen can also be inclined by up to 20-degrees to cut the glare when the roof is down.

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz GLC Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch



Coming to the powertrain, the SL is on sale in global markets in 43, 55 and 63 guises though we only get the 55. The SL55 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that puts out 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all-four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system in conjunction with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds for the roadster and a top speed of 294 kmph.

The new SL55 will go up against the likes of the Porsche 718 Boxster in the Indian market.