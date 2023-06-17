  • Home
Mercedes-Benz Integrates ChatGPT Into MBUX Voice Assistant; Commences Beta Testing

Mercedes-Benz is integrating ChatGPT into its MBUX infotainment system and has invited vehicle owners in the United States to join the beta program.
17-Jun-23 01:59 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz is looking at integrating ChatGPT into the voice assistant system of its MBUX infotainment system. The carmaker has rolled out a beta testing program in the United States, inviting owners of over 9,00,000 vehicles equipped with MBUX to participate and test out the enhanced system.
 

Customers can get the beta program either through the Mercedes ME app or by using the voice command "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program" directly from their vehicles. The rollout of the beta program will be conducted over the air.
 

Mercedes says ChatGPT significantly enhances natural language understanding and allows for more extensive and dynamic conversations. The upgraded voice assistant, as per the company, will be able to hold more detailed conversations as well as providing more detailed answers to questions asked of the system.
 

Beta testing for the enhanced voice assistant will be carried out for a period of three months.

 

The beta program in the United States is expected to last for three months, during which Mercedes-Benz developers will gather valuable insights and prioritise specific requests for further voice control development. 
 

“The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers’ digital lives. Our beta programme boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions,” said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement.

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL


 

