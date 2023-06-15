New Mercedes-Benz GLC Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch

Mercedes-Benz India has released first pictures of the latest iteration of its mid-size luxury SUV, the third-generation GLC, on Indian soil. The latest avatar of Mercedes’ best-selling SUV in the country is about to debut in India in the coming weeks. The images show the new GLC in wearing star-patterned camouflage. The first-generation GLC was one of Mercedes’ best-selling models not only in India but internationally as well.

As seen in the spy shots, on the outside, the GLC retains the design DNA of its predecessors. Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new-gen GLC globally in June 2022, and the SUV got a revised exterior and interior design, newer technology and hybrid powertrains. It is expected that a diesel engine, paired with a mild hybrid system (available on the previous generation model), will continue to be offered. As the launch draws closer, more information on engine options will come to light.

The new Mercedes GLC will compete in our market against the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC60.