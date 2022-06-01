2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV Revealed With Hybrid Engines

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new-gen GLC mid-size luxury SUV globally, and the SUV gets a new exterior and interior design, added technology, and hybrid engines. The SUV sits above the GLA-Class in Mercedes' SUV offerings, and as the name suggests the SUV is based on the same platform as the new-gen C-Class. The new GLC is set to launch in Europe towards the end of 2022, and India launch will follow soon.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC grows in dimensions when compared to its predecessor. The length of the SUV is now 4,716 mm, which is as much as 60 mm longer than the outgoing model. The wheelbase of the SUV has grown by 15 mm to 2,888 mm too, liberating more room inside the cabin of the SUV. While the width of the SUV remains unchanged at 1,890 mm, the tyre tracks are now 6 mm wider up front and 23 mm wider at the rear, which will help provide better driving dynamics. The international version of the SUV also sits 4 mm lower, but we will have to wait and see how that is re-adjusted to suit Indian roads once the new GLC arrives here. All of these changes in dimensions and design have also helped the drag coefficient (C d ) drop to 0.29 from 0.31.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a complete overhaul in external design, but retains the DNA of the older GLC.

On the outside, the GLC retains the DNA from the older generations, while adapting an all-new design. The SUV gets a differently shaped pair of headlamps, and between them the front grille has also grown in size and now has a more imposing presence, much like its elder sibling, the GLE. The front bumper is also heavily reworked and gets an aggressive and appealing design, which also resembles that of the C-Class. At the back, the new-gen model gets much sleeker LED taillamps, as opposed to the bigger units on the last model. The SUV also has a much longer overhang, giving its tail section a different shape and liberating extra 70-litre boot space over its predecessor. The boot capacity is now 620 litres, and can be expanded by folding the seats, which can be split 40:20:40.

The boot of the new-gen GLC has grown by 70-litres.

The new-gen GLC also gets a brand new interior design, and borrows a lot of the design cues and features from its sedan sibling, the C-Class. The SUV also gets a dual screen setup on the dash board that are running the latest generation MBUX operating system.

"With the new GLC, we are continuing a success story into the future. Since its introduction, 2.6 million customers have decided in favour of a model in this popular SUV series. As the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model in the last two years, it is one of the most important vehicles in our product portfolio" said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Marketing & Sales.

The new GLC will only get mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines.

Mercedes-Benz will launch the new-gen GLC with only hybrid engines on offer. At launch, the SUV will globally be offered in 6 different configurations. There will be 3 plug-in hybrid drivetrains, two of which will be petrol and one diesel, and similarly 3 mild-hybrid engine offerings. The displacement of all the engines is 2.0-litres, but every combination provides a different set of power and torque output figures. The plug-in hybrid variants will come equipped with a 31.2 kWh battery pack, which according to Mercedes will offer an all-electric range of over 100 kms, making it ideal for daily city runs. The battery can be charged from 0-100 per cent in just 30 minutes on a 60 kW DC fast charger, and if it exhausts on the go, it can also charge itself using the engine. However, it is not confirmed which engine options will make their way to India.

Mild-hybrid drivetrains

GLC 200 4MATIC GLC 300 4MATIC GLC 220d 4MATIC Fuel Petrol Petrol Diesel Displacement 1,999 cc 1,999 cc 1,993 cc Power Output 201 bhp 254 bhp 194 bhp Peak Torque 320 Nm 400 Nm 440 Nm

Plug-in hybrid drivetrains