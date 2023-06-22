Mercedes AMG SL55 4matic+ Vs Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet; Specification Comparison

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the new AMG SL55 4MATIC+ roadster in India, along with several notable changes compared to its previous models. The new seventh-generation SL differs from its predecessor in various ways, the most significant one is that the roadster is now developed by AMG, the renowned performance division of Mercedes. This high-performance roadster was first introduced globally in 2022 and has now arrived in India after more than a year. In the global market, the SL family includes the SL43, SL55, and the range-topping SL63. However, at the moment, only the AMG SL 55 4Matic+ variant has been launched in India, carrying a sticker price of Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.35 Crore

The AMG SL55 is equipped with a powerful 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that generates 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque

Under the hood, the AMG SL55 is equipped with a powerful 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo motor that generates 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through Mercedes' 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes claims that the roadster can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 294 kmph. These performance figures showcase the thrilling capabilities of the SL55 roadster.

Models Mercedes AMG SL55 4MATIC+ Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Length 4705 mm 4519 mm Width 1915 mm 1852 mm Height 1359 mm 1299 mm Wheelbase 2700 mm 2450 mm Kerb weight 1950 kg 1660 kg

In terms of size, the length of the Mercedes AMG SL55 measures 4705 mm, while the Porsche 911 Carrera S is slightly shorter at 4519 mm. The SL55 is wider at 1915 mm, compared to the Carrera’s 1852 mm width. When it comes to height, the Mercedes stands taller at 1359 mm, while the Porsche measures 1299 mm.

The AMG SL55 has a wheelbase of 2700 mm, providing a longer base to accommodate the new rear seats

In addition to the dimensions, the wheelbase is also an important factor. The AMG SL55 has a wheelbase of 2700 mm, providing a longer base to accommodate the new rear seats. On the other hand, the 911 Carrera S has a slightly shorter wheelbase of 2450 mm. Considering the weight of the vehicles, the AMG SL55 weighs 1950 kg, making it heavier than the Porsche 911 Carrera S, which tips the scale at 1660 kg.

Models Mercedes AMG SL55 4MATIC+ Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Engine 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo Flat-6 Displacement 3982 cc 2981 cc Power 469 bhp 443 bhp Torque 700 Nm 530 Nm Acceleration 0-100 kmph (claimed) 3.9 sec 3.7 sec Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed AT DCT 8-speed Top Speed 295 kmph 306 kmph

Let us compare the Mercedes AMG SL55 and the Porsche 911 Carrera S based on their engine specifications, acceleration, transmission, and top speed. The new roadster from Mercedes is equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, while the Porsche features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-6 engine. The Mercedes has a larger displacement of 3982 cc, whereas the Porsche has a displacement of 2981 cc. In terms of power, the Mercedes produces 469 bhp at 700 Nm, whereas the Porsche generates 443 bhp at 530 Nm.

Porsche 911 Carrera S reaches a slightly higher top speed of 306 kmph

In terms of acceleration, the SL55 is rated to do 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds, while the Carrera S boasts a slightly faster time of 3.7 seconds. Regarding the transmission, the SL55 features an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G gearbox, while the 911 Carrera S comes with an AT DCT transmission. In terms of top speed, the SL55 has a rated top speed of 295 kmph, whereas the 911 Carrera S is capable of achieving a slightly higher top speed of 306 kmph.