Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Model Unveiled

The iconic Suzuki Hayabusa transformed the global motorcycling landscape, when it was first launched 25 years ago. Since its launch in 1998, as the Hayabusa (GSX1300R), the ‘busa with its high power and aerodynamic styling created a sensation, and over the last 25 years, nearly 2,00,000 units have been manufactured and sold around the world. The Hayabusa’s unique appeal continues to appeal to a range of motorcycle enthusiasts around the world, including here in India.

Also Read: 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs. 16.90 Lakh

After three generations of what has been the hallmark of ultimate performance on two wheels, the 2024 Suzuki 25th Anniversary Hayabusa evolves to offer a unique Glass Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black colour combination. The stunning new colour combination is reminiscent of one of the most popular second generation model’s colour palettes, with a special V-shaped red graphic.

The 25th Anniversary Hayabusa has been introduced in a unique colour combination.

The bike features gold anodised treatment to the front brake inner rotor and the drive chain adjuster and gets the Hayabusa Kanji logo on the drive chain. Elegant 25th anniversary logos are etched on each muffler and the single seat cowling is included as standard equipment.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Review

The bike now comes with gold-anodised finishes and some feature updates for the 25th anniversary model.

The 1,340 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine continues to remain the same, putting out 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is supported by Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies with dual fuel injectors mixing with pressurised air from Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes in the nose of the fairing.

Also Read: John Abraham Gifts Himself A Suzuki Hayabusa

The Suzuki Hayabusa has been assembled and sold in India since 2016.

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System offers a comprehensive collection of electronic rider aids, including cruise control, a bi-directional quick shifter, a six-axis IMU-powered traction control, engine braking and ABS systems with multiple levels.

The Suzuki Hayabusa needs no introduction and holds an iconic status even in India, where it's instantly recognised on the streets, even by those who are not motorcycle enthusiasts.

The first generation Suzuki Hayabusa was introduced at the Intermot show in 1998, and in the second generation, engine displacement was increased from 1,299 cc to 1,340 cc in 2007. The second generation model also introduced the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) allowing riders the flexibility to adjust the output characteristics of the engine.

The Suzuki Hayabusa has sold over 2,00,000 units worldwide and is now offered on sale across 48 countries.

Sales and assembly of the Hayabusa in India began in 2016, and in 2021, the third generation model was introduced with a fully improved chassis and engine and with a host of new electronic rider aids. The Suzuki Hayabusa is now sold across 48 countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe, India and Latin America.