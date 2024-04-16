Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.7 Lakh

The Suzuki Hayabusa will go down as one of the most iconic motorcycles that has ever been manufactured. Its one-of-a-kind silhouette, extraordinary capabilities and phenomenal performance has made it a motorcycle that comes along once in a lifetime. Yes, this is the ‘Busa fanboy in us speaking. First launched in 1998, the Hayabusa (Japanese speak for Peregrine Falcon) completes 25 years of continuous production and sold over 2 lakh units since then.

And to commemorate the same, Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition of the Hayabusa with few styling updates and a different colour scheme, at a price of Rs. 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs. 80,000 more than the regular ‘Busa that retails at Rs. 16.9 lakh. Now, the motorcycle was actually unveiled globally around a year ago but goes on sale in India now.

The 2024 Suzuki 25th Anniversary Hayabusa gets a unique Glass Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black colour combination. The bike features gold anodised treatment to the front brake inner rotor and the chain adjuster and gets the Hayabusa Kanji logo on the drive chain. The single seat cowl is included as standard equipment and the bike also gets 25th anniversary emblem and 3D ‘Suzuki’ logo on the fuel tank.

The Hayabusa continues to get the same 1,340 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is supported by Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies with dual fuel injectors mixing with pressurised air from Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes in the nose of the fairing.

The Suzuki Hayabusa has been on sale in India since 2016 and is assembled here as well. It was in 2021, that the third-generation model was introduced, with significant updates to the engine, styling and technology.