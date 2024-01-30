Login
2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US

About 993 MY2024 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycles are likely to be affected by the recall in the US with the model made in Japan
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 30, 2024

Story
  • The recalled Hayabusas have an improperly tightened ABS hydraulic unit flare nut.
  • The recall requires tightening the nuts properly to the right torque levels.
  • About 993 units of the 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa have been recalled.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has issued a voluntary recall for the 2024 Hayabusa in the US. As per the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain units of the 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa could be affected by the brake fluid leak from the ABS module as a result of an improperly tightened ABS hydraulic unit flare nut. According to Suzuki USA's records, about 993 Hayabusas are likely to be affected by the recall in the US. These models were produced between July 7, 2023, and November 28, 2023. Moreover, the recall involves the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition announced last year.

 

Also ReadSuzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
 

Suzuki issued a statement explaining the issue and the chronology of events that led to the discovery of the faulty component. The company said that it found a line worker had not been following the specified process to tighten the flat nut during a routine quality inspection on December 13, 2023. The said worker used a single wrench to tighten the flare nuts, which led to insufficient torquing, causing the fluid leak. 

As part of the recall process, Suzuki dealers in the US will contact the affected owners and bring the bikes into the company's service centres to tighten the nuts as per the specified torque figure. Needless to say, the recall issue will be addressed free of charge.


The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the best performance bikes on sale and can easily hit 300 kmph when given an open road. It's rather scary to lose the safety net of ABS, which is proven to keep riders safe under emergency braking. The recall is presently on the models sold in the US but considering the model is built and exported from Japan, it could affect other markets as well. 

 

Also ReadNew Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
 

The Suzuki Hayabusa is built at the brand's Hammatsu plant in Japan. In the meantime, Suzuki US issued a stop-sale order for the Hayabusa, which means the performance motorcycle will not be sold until the issue has been rectified. It needs to be seen if the recall will extend to the models sold in India, where the bike arrives via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. 


 

# Suzuki Hayabusa# Suzuki Motorcycles# Hayabusa# superbikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  • Related Articles

