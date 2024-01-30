2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US

Suzuki Motor Corporation has issued a voluntary recall for the 2024 Hayabusa in the US. As per the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain units of the 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa could be affected by the brake fluid leak from the ABS module as a result of an improperly tightened ABS hydraulic unit flare nut. According to Suzuki USA's records, about 993 Hayabusas are likely to be affected by the recall in the US. These models were produced between July 7, 2023, and November 28, 2023. Moreover, the recall involves the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition announced last year.

Suzuki issued a statement explaining the issue and the chronology of events that led to the discovery of the faulty component. The company said that it found a line worker had not been following the specified process to tighten the flat nut during a routine quality inspection on December 13, 2023. The said worker used a single wrench to tighten the flare nuts, which led to insufficient torquing, causing the fluid leak.

As part of the recall process, Suzuki dealers in the US will contact the affected owners and bring the bikes into the company's service centres to tighten the nuts as per the specified torque figure. Needless to say, the recall issue will be addressed free of charge.



The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the best performance bikes on sale and can easily hit 300 kmph when given an open road. It's rather scary to lose the safety net of ABS, which is proven to keep riders safe under emergency braking. The recall is presently on the models sold in the US but considering the model is built and exported from Japan, it could affect other markets as well.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is built at the brand's Hammatsu plant in Japan. In the meantime, Suzuki US issued a stop-sale order for the Hayabusa, which means the performance motorcycle will not be sold until the issue has been rectified. It needs to be seen if the recall will extend to the models sold in India, where the bike arrives via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.



