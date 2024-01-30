2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 30, 2024
- The recalled Hayabusas have an improperly tightened ABS hydraulic unit flare nut.
- The recall requires tightening the nuts properly to the right torque levels.
- About 993 units of the 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa have been recalled.
Suzuki Motor Corporation has issued a voluntary recall for the 2024 Hayabusa in the US. As per the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain units of the 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa could be affected by the brake fluid leak from the ABS module as a result of an improperly tightened ABS hydraulic unit flare nut. According to Suzuki USA's records, about 993 Hayabusas are likely to be affected by the recall in the US. These models were produced between July 7, 2023, and November 28, 2023. Moreover, the recall involves the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition announced last year.
Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
Suzuki issued a statement explaining the issue and the chronology of events that led to the discovery of the faulty component. The company said that it found a line worker had not been following the specified process to tighten the flat nut during a routine quality inspection on December 13, 2023. The said worker used a single wrench to tighten the flare nuts, which led to insufficient torquing, causing the fluid leak.
As part of the recall process, Suzuki dealers in the US will contact the affected owners and bring the bikes into the company's service centres to tighten the nuts as per the specified torque figure. Needless to say, the recall issue will be addressed free of charge.
The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the best performance bikes on sale and can easily hit 300 kmph when given an open road. It's rather scary to lose the safety net of ABS, which is proven to keep riders safe under emergency braking. The recall is presently on the models sold in the US but considering the model is built and exported from Japan, it could affect other markets as well.
Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
The Suzuki Hayabusa is built at the brand's Hammatsu plant in Japan. In the meantime, Suzuki US issued a stop-sale order for the Hayabusa, which means the performance motorcycle will not be sold until the issue has been rectified. It needs to be seen if the recall will extend to the models sold in India, where the bike arrives via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19698 second ago
The 2025 Valkyrie LMH remains on schedule, with on-track testing set for the second quarter of this year.
-16804 second ago
The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.
-16743 second ago
Tata's popular sub-compact SUV has hit the 6 lakh units production mark within a year of reaching the 5 lakh units milestone.
-15727 second ago
The latest update adds three new vehicles to the game along with a few new racing series.
-10696 second ago
Abroad, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift will be available in three trims with four engine options
-10571 second ago
Latest patents filed by Honda reveal what seem to be an adventure bike and a scrambler based on the Honda CB350 platform. Will it be able to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan?
47 minutes ago
The latest version of the SUV comes with subtle cosmetic updates as well a longer equipment list
19 hours ago
Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025
19 hours ago
The company has emphasised that the problem has been resolved through an online software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting March 22nd
19 hours ago
A special investigation committee found irregularities in horsepower output certification tests conducted by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) for three diesel-engined passenger vehicles.
27 days ago
The brand has witnessed YoY growth of 24 per cent as compared to the corresponding month last year.
1 month ago
The brand has witnessed a YoY growth of 9.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
The KTM 990 Duke succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke and is powered by a 121.4 bhp 974cc motor
The 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, pays tribute to the iconic Ducati 916 that was first launched back in 1993
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market