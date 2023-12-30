New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Published on December 30, 2023
- Swift concept to feature sportier styling cues as compared to standard hatchback
- Features a matte-finished two-tone paint scheme and blacked-out elements
- Will be showcased at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
With the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 just weeks away, Suzuki Motor Corporation has previewed a few concept vehicles that will be displayed at its stand at the auto show. One of these is the Swift Cool Yellow Rev based on the new fourth-gen Swift that debuted earlier this year. In a brief write-up accompanying a picture of the concept, Suzuki says that the Cool Yellow Rev is “a concept model that is a matte version of the new Swift's new Cool Yellow Metallic color.”
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
The concept however does stand out from its standard counterpart with several sportier touches. Up front, the headlamps look to feature a smoked effect with a body-coloured casing along the upper edge. This gives the illusion of the units not stretching all the way to the base of the bonnet as on the standard model and gives them a more angular look. The lower bumpers now wear gloss black plastic while the chrome garnish near the grille too appears to have been darkened.
Down the sides, the side sills too feature the use of glass black plastic while the wheels are of a new five-spoke design and finished in black. The roof too is finished in a contrasting shade of black while ‘Fourth generation Model Swift’ decals are scrawled along the doors.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
Suzuki has not provided any hint of the interior design though we expect the model to only get minor cosmetic tweaks compared to the interior of the production model.
No changes are expected under the bonnet as well with the new-gen 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine expected to be used in the concept as well. The unit develops 81 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque – down on power and torque compared to the current model - and is offered in standard and mild-hybrid guise. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a CVT.
Already launched in its home market of Japan, the fourth-gen Swift is likely to be launched in India in 2024. It however remains to be seen if the hatchback will receive the new-gen engine or carry forward with the current four-cylinder K12 unit.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 30,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 24,447 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 22,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 15,336 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17107 second ago
The Citroen C3X will be a new crossover-styled sedan based on the C3 Aircross. The spy shots reveal an identical interior as well.
-15390 second ago
Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced it will reveal an electric pickup truck concept at the 2024 (CES in Las Vegas
-13551 second ago
Tata Motors has become the first carmaker in India to set up a separate retail network for electric cars.
1 hour ago
With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.
16 hours ago
The new sporting program will participate in the MXGP World Championship and AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years
She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.
The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030
The videos will be uploaded to the government’s VAHAN portal before the PUC certificate is issued to the vehicle owner.
22 hours ago
Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads
1 day ago
According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.
23 days ago
The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of torque
29 days ago
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch in India in 2024 and the latest spy shots show more details on the upcoming offering.
1 month ago
The test mule shared many design elements with the Swift concept, showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
2 months ago
The Geneva Auto Show is one of the most important automotive events of the year and always has a long list of concepts, reveals and updates that are both globally important and India relevant. The Geneva Auto Show began in 1905 and this year will be its 87th overall running. The show which will take place in the first week of March will showcase a host of cars right from small city hatchbacks to the latest in supercar territory. That said, what everyone also seems to be equally excited about is the electric mobility space and the range of high performance models being launched by smaller startup auto makers from around the world. Here is a list of what you can expect this year.
2 months ago
The latest concept provides a hint at the design of the new fourth-gen model and will feature advanced tech and a high-efficiency engine.