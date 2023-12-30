Login

New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

Published on December 30, 2023

Story
  • Swift concept to feature sportier styling cues as compared to standard hatchback
  • Features a matte-finished two-tone paint scheme and blacked-out elements
  • Will be showcased at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

With the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 just weeks away, Suzuki Motor Corporation has previewed a few concept vehicles that will be displayed at its stand at the auto show. One of these is the Swift Cool Yellow Rev based on the new fourth-gen Swift that debuted earlier this year. In a brief write-up accompanying a picture of the concept, Suzuki says that the Cool Yellow Rev is “a concept model that is a matte version of the new Swift's new Cool Yellow Metallic color.”

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
 

The concept however does stand out from its standard counterpart with several sportier touches. Up front, the headlamps look to feature a smoked effect with a body-coloured casing along the upper edge. This gives the illusion of the units not stretching all the way to the base of the bonnet as on the standard model and gives them a more angular look. The lower bumpers now wear gloss black plastic while the chrome garnish near the grille too appears to have been darkened.

Down the sides, the side sills too feature the use of glass black plastic while the wheels are of a new five-spoke design and finished in black. The roof too is finished in a contrasting shade of black while ‘Fourth generation Model Swift’ decals are scrawled along the doors.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
 

Suzuki has not provided any hint of the interior design though we expect the model to only get minor cosmetic tweaks compared to the interior of the production model.

 

No changes are expected under the bonnet as well with the new-gen 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine expected to be used in the concept as well. The unit develops 81 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque – down on power and torque compared to the current model - and is offered in standard and mild-hybrid guise. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a CVT.

 

Already launched in its home market of Japan, the fourth-gen Swift is likely to be launched in India in 2024. It however remains to be seen if the hatchback will receive the new-gen engine or carry forward with the current four-cylinder K12 unit.

