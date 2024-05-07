New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Expected Prices In India

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for one of its biggest launches of the year with the new fourth-gen Swift on May 9. Unveiled globally late last year, the fourth-gen Swift debuts an evolutionary design along with an all-new cabin and a new engine under the hood.

As with its predecessor, the new Swift continues to be underpinned by Suzuki’s Heartect platform, with the design also staying largely true to the established Swift template. The fourth-gen model is very much identifiable as a Swift with the evolutionary design giving it a more mature appearance as compared to the current-gen model on sale in the country.

The fourth-gen hatchback is still recogniseable as a Swift

The cabin meanwhile is a notable departure over the third-gen car with an all-new dashboard design though there are still plenty of shared design elements and switchgear with other newer Marutis. The touchscreen now takes pride of place on a freestanding housing atop the centre console with the top model now set to get the 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ unit from the Baleno and Fronx. This should also give owners access to Suzuki’s range of connected car features as well. The air-con controls, steering wheel and instrument cluster are also all common elements among the new-gen Maruti models. Higher variants also also expected to offer goodies such as wireless charging, rear AC vents and an Arkamys-tuned audio system.

Latest evolution of the Swift's design gives the car a more mature look.

The Swift is expected to also take some major steps forward in terms of safety. The hatchback will pack in six airbags and ESC as standard aside from the basic safety kit.

Coming to the engine, the new Swift is set to be powered by Suzuki’s new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine. The unit is expected to pack mild hybrid tech to make it more frugal than the outgoing unit. As before, expect the hatchback to be offered with both manual and automated manual transmission options.

Cabin gets a complete overhaul with a new design dashboard and more tech; dual-tone finish unlikely for Indian market.

We expect Maruti Suzuki to price the Swift aggressively with an introductory price in the region of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect mid-spec VXi and ZXi models to be priced in the region of Rs 7.5 lakh to 8.5 lakh while the top-spec ZXi+ models are likely to sit in the region of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Swift will go up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the market.