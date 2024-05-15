New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Baleno: Price, Specifications and Features Compared

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new fourth-gen Swift in India with prices starting at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the same platform as the outgoing model, the new Swift is longer than the outgoing model though the width and wheelbase remains unchanged. The new car also brings with it a lot more features and at its current pricing, its within a stone’s throw from the larger Baleno prices for which currently start at Rs 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom). So just how different are the two cars on paper? Let's find out.

The fourth-gen Swift gets notable upgrades over the outgoing model including improved tech and a new more efficient engine under the hood.

New Swift vs Baleno: Dimensions

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Baleno Length 3860 mm 3990 mm Width 1735 mm 1745 mm Height 1520 mm 1500 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2520 mm Boot space 265 litres 318 litres Kerb Weight (Max) 920 kg (MT) / 925 kg (AMT) 955 kg (MT) / 960 kg (AMT)

As we’ve said before, the Baleno is the larger car of the two and that’s apparent in the dimensions. It’s a 130 mm longer overall than the new fourth-gen Swift and sits on a 70 mm longer wheelbase. Its also 10 mm wider and has the larger boot though the Swift trumps the Baleno in terms of height by 20 mm. In real-world terms, we would expect the Baleno to feel slightly more spacious inside the cabin given its larger dimensions and the boot to fit in an extra bag if not more. In terms of weight the Baleno is around 35 kg heavier than the Swift when comparing the heaviest variants.

The Baleno is the larger and heavier of the two cars including sitting on a longer wheelbase.

New Swift vs Baleno: Powertrains

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1.2-litre, 3 cyl, petrol 1.2-litre, 4 cyl, petrol Power 80.4 bhp at 5,700 rpm 88.5 bhp at 6,000 rpm Torque 111.7 Nm at 4,300 rpm 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency 24.8 kmpl / 25.75 kmpl 22.35 kmpl / 22.94 kmpl

The new Z-series engine in the Swift (left) is more efficient though the older Dual Jet K-Series mill in the Baleno (right) makes more power and marginally more torque.

The new Swift debuts the new Z-Series petrol engine in the Indian market. While basic capacity still stays at 1.2-litres, the engine is down one cylinder compared to the outgoing Dual Jet K-Series unit and so is the power and torque. The Baleno still uses the K12 Dual Jet unit that was offered in the third-gen Swift and the power advantage is visible on paper. It makes almost 8 bhp more power and a little under 2 Nm more torque. The new Z-Series unit however is notably more efficient and makes peak power and torque just that little bit sooner.

New Swift vs Baleno: Features

Moving to the features game, the new Swift takes some notable steps forward, particularly regarding safety. The Swift is the first Maruti hatchback to offer six airbags as standard, whereas the Baleno, for now, gets two airbags as standard with only the top variants getting six airbags. Sticking with the base models both hatchbacks offer similar levels of kit such as halogen projector headlamps, power windows for front and rear occupants, rear defogger and more. The Baleno though gets auto climate control as standard compared to the Swift's manual air-con unit in the base models.

The new Swift packs in more kit than its predecessor including a 9.0-inch touchscreen, connected car tech and a wireless charger.

Moving up the variants a unique differentiator comes in the form of the touchscreen in the second from base model. The Baleno comes equipped with the older 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio system – the SmartPlay Pro is offered in the higher spec Zeta variant while the Swift gets the newer SmartPlay Pro system from the VXi trim onwards. This also means that the Swift offers wireless Smartphone integration and connected car tech from the VXi trim onwards (VXi (O) for Suzuki Connect) while the Baleno offers the same from the Zeta variant. The Delta variant offers wired smartphone integration.

Top variants of the Baleno get kit such as a 9.0-inch touchscreen and connected tech but also pack in bits such as a head-up display and 360-degree camera.

Top variants also pack in a lot of similar features though it's here where the Baleno does seem to pull ahead in terms of tech. The fully-loaded Alpha variant offers bits such as a head-up display, 360-degree cameras, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, fast-charging USB ports and tilt and telescopic adjust for the steering wheel. The Baleno also gets larger 16-inch alloys to the Swift’s 15-inchers. The Swift meanwhile makes do with a reverse camera, manual day-night rear view mirror, regular USB charging sockets and just tilt adjust for the steering.

The Swift however does one-up the Baleno by offering a wireless phone charger. Other features such as a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, Arkamys audio system, auto climate control, rear wiper and washer, auto headlamps, wireless smartphone integration, split-folding seats and more are offered on both models.

Prices

Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Baleno Manual Rs 6.49 – 9.00 lakh Rs 6.66 – 9.38 lakh AMT Rs 7.79 – 8.50 lakh Rs 8.00 – 9.88 lakh

All prices ex-showroom; Swift prices introductory; dual-tone variants not considered

With the Swift positioned a segment under the Baleno, it has been priced below the latter though the difference between the two isn’t a very large sum. Entry variant to entry variant, the price gap is as small as Rs 17,000 for the petrol manual while the top-end Alpha and ZXi+ are separated by about Rs 38,000. The Swift is offered with dual-tone colour options on the ZXi+ that lower the price difference to Rs 23,000 though the Baleno is only offered in single-tone paint finishes.

The VXi and Delta trims are similarly about Rs 20,000 apart while the Zeta and ZXi have an even shallower price difference of just Rs 13,000. The VXi(O) meanwhile sits between the Delta and Zeta variants in terms of prices.