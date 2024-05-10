Login
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched in India: Old Vs New

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, with 9 variants across 5 trims.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Debuts new Z series engine
  • Is longer than before but has the same wheelbase and width
  • The all-black cabin has a new floating touchscreen

After making its debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show last year, the fourth-generation Swift has officially gone on sale in India. The popular hatchback has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). So, what has changed in the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift compared to the outgoing model? Let's find out. 

 

Exterior and Design

New Swift

 

Although this is a generation change, the new Swift looks instantly recognisable.  Swift has become a household name in India and with the new generation, Maruti Suzuki has played it safe and didn’t alter the characteristic design drastically. Upfront you will see a new grille and the slightly altered but bulbous headlamps have a familiar shape. What’s new is the new lighting signature inside it with an L-shaped insignia compared to the brow-like design of the outgoing Swift. In terms of dimensions, the new Swift is longer but shorter than the older model, while the wheelbase and the width remain unchanged.

scud1sj8 maruti suzuki swift 650x400 09 March 21

 

In profile, the new Swift now wears sharp creases as character lines on the shoulder running from the clamshell bonnet to the taillamps. Akin to the MY2021 update the Swift received, the new-gen Swift also has a dual-tone paint scheme in the higher variants where the pillars and roofline are finished in contrast black. Even the 15-inch wheels are new, but they carry a much more conventional design compared to the stylish-looking five U-spoke design of the predecessor. 

 

53706959786 444c859fa6 o

 

Move to the back, and the overall stance remains more or less unchanged. The most prominent change comes in the form of the tweaked shape of the wraparound taillamps. Where the older Swift had a C-shaped LED signature facing inwards, the new one had a C-shaped LED which is slightly bigger and facing outwards. And it is much edgier as well in comparison. The smoked finish to the headlamps and tail lamps is also seen on the new one making it look more upmarket. 

 

 

53706045932 6feec68264 o

Maruti Suzuki is also offering two new paint schemes for the 2024 Swift. These are Luster Blue and Novel Orange, while like older Swift you can have monotone paint finishes as well dual tone paint schemes. 

 

Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Bags Four Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests

 

Interior and Features

 

In a typical Maruti fashion, the cabin of the new Swift has a new layout with many familiar elements sprinkled all around. The most prominent new change comes in the form of a floating nine-inch touchscreen which is familiar to the Grand Vitara and the new Baleno, or even the Fronx. With the touchscreen changing its position, the centre console on the dashboard is redesigned compared to the older model but the steering wheel and the gear lever appear to be carried over from the outgoing Swift. 

 

53707168543 072a853220 o

 

Out goes the circular AC control and in its place are the controls seen in the Baleno. Even the seats – large and comfortable ones – are carried over from the Baleno. However, what could have been a new change in the MY24 Swift is the driver’s display which could have been all-digital throwing out more information. What you get here is a dual-circular analogue driver’s display with a small screen in the middle which is seen in other Maruti models.  Debuting for the first time in the Swift is the rear AC vents which was given a miss in the previous-gen. 

 

ghkn0ouo 2021 maruti suzuki swift 625x300 08 March 21

 

In terms of features, the new Swift now comes with 6 airbags as standard along with halogen projector headlamps and LED tail lamps. Higher up the trims it also gets an LED projector, 15-inch alloy wheels, wireless charger, auto headlamps, rear USB ports, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Arkamys sound system, and cruise control. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Highlights

 

Engine and Gearbox

 

Whats App Image 2024 05 09 at 2 07 01 PM

 

While the older Swift came with a 1.2-litre K12C four-cylinder petrol engine, the new one debuts a new Z series petrol engine in India. Where the older Swift made 89bhp and 113Nm, the new one is down on output making 80bhp and 111Nm. The gearbox choices remain unchanged – a five-speed manual and an AMT. 

 

sumra2do 2021 maruti suzuki swift 625x300 08 March 21

 

But this new engine is up in fuel efficiency. The claimed mileage for the manual version is 24.80 kmpl and 25.75 kmpl for the AMT. In comparison, the older Swift returned a mileage of 22.38kmpl and 22.56kmpl for manual and AMT, respectively. The older Swift was also available with a CNG alternative, the new Swift is not offered with CNG yet. But it will be offered soon. 

 

Pricing 

 

Pricing for the new Swift starts at Rs 6.49 lakh and it goes up to Rs 9.14 lakh for the manual while the AMT-equipped version’s price ranges between Rs 7.79 lakh and 9.64 lakh. In comparison, the new Swift has gotten expensive by around Rs 50,000 across all the variants. All prices are ex-showroom.

 

