New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Highlights

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in India and gets new features.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices start at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • New Swift has bagged over 10,000 bookings.
  • Available in 5 trim levels and 9 variants.

The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The new Swift is available in a total of five trim levels and nine variants. Bookings for the hatchback commenced on May 1, 2024, and it has garnered over 10,000 bookings until now. And, here are 5 key highlights of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift.

 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.49 Lakh

 

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Exterior 

 

New Swift

The new Swift is available in a total of five trim levels and nine variants.

 

On the outside, the new Swift is longer than its predecessor, while the wheelbase remains identical. It sticks to the silhouette of the previous iteration while looking fresh with new LED projector headlamps, which are now housed below the bonnet line, new DRLs and taillights, LED fog lights, refreshed front and rear bumpers and a gloss black front grille, conventionally placed rear door handles, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

 

Colour options include Sizzling Red, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Luster Blue and Novel Orange. Of these, three colours – red, blue and white – can also be had with a black roof.

 

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Interior 

 

New Swift Cabin

The cabin is similar to the Fronx and Baleno models. 

 

On the inside, the fourth-generation Swift has a similar layout to the Fronx and Baleno. The revamped cabin gets an all-black theme with a piano black treatment and silver inserts for some contrast. Familiar elements are seen all around, including the gear lever, HVAC controls, the steering wheel, and the analogue driver’s display. The seats get new fabric upholstery across the variants, while the central air-con vents are redesigned. 

 

Also Read: 2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants Explained

 

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

 

53707168543 072a853220 o

The top-spec ZXi+ variant gets a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. 

 

On the feature front, Maruti has updated the Swift hatchback with new features. The range-topping ZXi+ grade gets a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, LED fog lamps, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, rear AC vents, cruise control, auto climate control, steering-mounted controls, and more. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, hill-hold assist, a reverse camera, and more.

 

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Engine

 

Whats App Image 2024 05 09 at 2 07 01 PM

The new Swift introduces the new Z series engine to the Indian market.

 

Coming to the powertrain, the new Swift introduces the Z series engine to the Indian market. It’s available with a new 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm and can be had either with a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). According to Maruti, this new powertrain is 10 per cent more fuel efficient, and the certified fuel efficiency for the manual version is 24.80 kmpl and 25.75 kmpl for the AMT version.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Swift Has Garnered Over 10,000 Bookings In 8 Days

 

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Official Accessories

 

Swift

The brand is also offering accessories for the new Swift right from launch. 

 

Maruti is also offering two custom accessory packages for the new Swift – Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser, respectively. This is in addition to other accessories such as grille inserts, window frame kits, seat covers, carbon-plus painted interior styling kits, and more. The two accessory packages, along with the aforementioned accessories, are aimed at giving the new-gen Swift a different look from the standard car. However, Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the prices of each of these packages.

# 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift# Maruti Suzuki Swift# New Suzuki Swift# Swift# Swift hatchback# Swift launch highlights# hatchbacks# Hatchback Car in India# Cars# Cover Story
Research More on Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.0

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Starts at ₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Swift Specifications
View Swift Features

