2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
Published on May 9, 2024
Highlights
- Maruti has finally launched the fourth-gen Swift.
- Prices for the new Swift range between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Gets a new 1.2 litre Z series petrol engine.
Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the latest iteration of the Swift in the Indian market. Prices for the fourth-generation hatchback start at Rs 6.49 lakh and go up to Rs 9.65 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, introductory) for the dual-tone range-topping grade. Bookings had already commenced at the beginning of this month, with the homegrown automaker announcing today that it has already garnered over 10,000 bookings.
Prices for the new Swift range between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
Under the hood, the new Swift comes with a new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 80.4 bhp and 111.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered with both a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), which the brand calls auto gear shift (AGS).
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in a total of five trim levels: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. Let us take a closer look at all the features offered, variant-wise.
Maruti Suzuki Swift: LXi
Rs 6.50 lakh for the MT
The LXi variant only comes with a 5-speed manual transmission option.
(Colour options include; sizzling red, magma grey, splendid silver, and pearl arctic white)
|Halogen projector headlamps
|LED rear combi lights
|Steel wheels
|MID
|Front and rear bottle holder
|6 airbags
|ABS with EBD
|ESP
|Hill hold assist
|Reverse parking sensors
|ISOFIX with child seat anchorages
|Seatbelt reminder for all passengers
|Keyless entry system central door locking
|Auto up/down power window with anti-pinch (driver side)
|Power windows (front + rear)
|Power & tilt steering
|Manually adjustable ORVMs
|Rear defogger
|Adjustable front seat headrests
|Front accessory socket
|Tyre size – 165/18 R14
Maruti Suzuki Swift: VXi
Rs 7.30 lakh for the MT and Rs 7.80 lakh for the AMT
Along with the 5-speed MT, the VXi and all the trim levels below also come with a 5-speed AMT option.
(Features and Colour options – luster blue and novel orange – In addition to the LXi)
|Full wheel covers
|Side turn indicators on ORVMs
|Body coloured ORVMs
|Outside temperature display (AMT only)
|Co-driver side sun visor with vanity mirror
|Driver-side sunvisor with ticket holder
|Gear shift knob in piano black finish
|Rear parcel tray
|Day and night manually adjustable IRVMs
|SmartPlay Pro with 7.0-inch touchscreen
|Over the Air (OTA) System Upgrades using Smartphones
|Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
|Steering Mounted Audio & Calling Controls
|FM/AM, USB, Bluetooth Connectivity
|4 Speakers
|Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
|Front USB port Type A
Maruti Suzuki Swift: VXi (O)
Rs 7.57 lakh for the MT and Rs 8.07 lakh for the AMT
In addition to the features offered in VXi.
|Engine Push Start-Stop Button with Smart Key
|Electrically foldable ORVMs
|Emergency alerts
|Breakdown notification
|Stolen vehicle notification & tracking
|Tow-away and Tracking
|Valet alert
|Trip Summary
|Driving behaviour
|Share trip history
|Vehicle location sharing
|Over speeding alert
|Low Fuel and range alert
|Hazard Light On/Off from - remote functions
|Headlight Off
|Alarm
|Immobilizer request
|Battery health
|Smartwatch connectivity
|Alexa Skill connectivity
Maruti Suzuki Swift: ZXi
Rs 8.30 lakh for the MT and Rs 8.80 AMT
In addition to the features offered in VXi (O).
|LED projector headlamps
|LED DRLs
|Headlights off – remote function
|Auto headlamps (follow me home)
|Painted alloys
|Boot lamps
|Driver seat height adjuster
|2 Tweeters
|60:40 split rear seat
|Rear USB ports (TYPE A&C)
Maruti Suzuki Swift: ZXi+
Rs 9.0 lakh for the MT and Rs 9.65 lakh for the dual-tone AMT
Colour options include; sizzling red with a midnight black roof, luster blue with a midnight black roof, and pearl arctic white with a midnight black roof.
In addition to the features offered in ZXi
|Front LED fog lamps
|Precision cut alloys
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|Coloured MID
|Front footwell illumination
|Wide-angle rear parking camera
|SmartPlay Pro+ 9.0-inch touch screen
|Arkamys
|Cruise control
