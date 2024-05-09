Login

2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants Explained

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in a total of five trim levels namely; LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.
By Jafar Rizvi

3 mins read

Published on May 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti has finally launched the fourth-gen Swift.
  • Prices for the new Swift range between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Gets a new 1.2 litre Z series petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the latest iteration of the Swift in the Indian market. Prices for the fourth-generation hatchback start at Rs 6.49 lakh and go up to Rs 9.65 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, introductory) for the dual-tone range-topping grade. Bookings had already commenced at the beginning of this month, with the homegrown automaker announcing today that it has already garnered over 10,000 bookings. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.49 Lakh

 

New Swift 1

Prices for the new Swift range between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Under the hood, the new Swift comes with a new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 80.4 bhp and 111.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered with both a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), which the brand calls auto gear shift (AGS).

 

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in a total of five trim levels: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. Let us take a closer look at all the features offered, variant-wise. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Swift Has Garnered Over 10,000 Bookings In 8 Days


Maruti Suzuki Swift: LXi 

Rs 6.50 lakh for the MT 

 

The LXi variant only comes with a 5-speed manual transmission option.

(Colour options include; sizzling red, magma grey, splendid silver, and pearl arctic white)

 

Halogen projector headlamps
LED rear combi lights
Steel wheels
MID
Front and rear bottle holder 
6 airbags 
ABS with EBD
ESP
Hill hold assist 
Reverse parking sensors 
ISOFIX with child seat anchorages
Seatbelt reminder for all passengers
Keyless entry system central door locking
Auto up/down power window with anti-pinch (driver side)
Power windows (front + rear)
Power & tilt steering
Manually adjustable ORVMs
Rear defogger  
Adjustable front seat headrests
Front accessory socket
Tyre size – 165/18 R14

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift: VXi 

Rs 7.30 lakh for the MT and Rs 7.80 lakh for the AMT

 

Along with the 5-speed MT, the VXi and all the trim levels below also come with a 5-speed AMT option.

(Features and Colour options – luster blue and novel orange – In addition to the LXi) 

 

Full wheel covers
Side turn indicators on ORVMs
Body coloured ORVMs
Outside temperature display (AMT only)
Co-driver side sun visor with vanity mirror 
Driver-side sunvisor with ticket holder
Gear shift knob in piano black finish
Rear parcel tray
Day and night manually adjustable IRVMs
SmartPlay Pro with 7.0-inch touchscreen
Over the Air (OTA) System Upgrades using Smartphones
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Steering Mounted Audio & Calling Controls
FM/AM, USB, Bluetooth Connectivity
4 Speakers 
Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
Front USB port Type A

 

New Swift Cabin1

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift: VXi (O) 

Rs 7.57 lakh for the MT and Rs 8.07 lakh for the AMT

 

In addition to the features offered in VXi.

 

Engine Push Start-Stop Button with Smart Key
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Emergency alerts
Breakdown notification
Stolen vehicle notification & tracking
Tow-away and Tracking
Valet alert
Trip Summary
Driving behaviour
Share trip history
Vehicle location sharing
Over speeding alert
Low Fuel and range alert
Hazard Light On/Off from - remote functions
Headlight Off 
Alarm 
Immobilizer request 
Battery health 
Smartwatch connectivity 
Alexa Skill connectivity

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift: ZXi  

 Rs 8.30 lakh for the MT and Rs 8.80 AMT

 

In addition to the features offered in VXi (O).

 

LED projector headlamps 
LED DRLs
Headlights off – remote function
Auto headlamps (follow me home) 
Painted alloys 
Boot lamps
Driver seat height adjuster 
2 Tweeters 
60:40 split rear seat 
Rear USB ports (TYPE A&C) 

 

New Swift

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift: ZXi+ 

Rs 9.0 lakh for the MT and Rs 9.65 lakh for the dual-tone AMT  

 

Colour options include; sizzling red with a midnight black roof, luster blue with a midnight black roof, and pearl arctic white with a midnight black roof. 

In addition to the features offered in ZXi

 

Front LED fog lamps 
Precision cut alloys 
Leather-wrapped steering wheel 
Coloured MID
Front footwell illumination  
Wide-angle rear parking camera 
SmartPlay Pro+ 9.0-inch touch screen 
Arkamys 
Cruise control 

 

 

