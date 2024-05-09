New Maruti Swift Has Garnered Over 10,000 Bookings In 8 Days

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has entered its fourth generation in India, and it’s launched at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the new-gen Swift commenced on May 1, 2024, and the hatchback garnered 10,000 bookings by the time it was launched in India on May 9, 2024. The Swift nameplate has so far found 65 lakh takers across the globe, of which over 30 lakh buyers are from India alone.

Design-wise the new Swift carries an instantly recognisable style with some prominent changes both inside and out along with a new generation of powertrain. It’s longer than before but the wheelbase and width haven’t changed. The bulbous headlamps have an L-shaped LED signature while the overall fascia houses a new grille and bumper design. In profile, there’s a prominent shoulder crease and a separated floating-roof effect with the blacked-out pillars. At the rear, the C-shaped LED signature is new while the overall shape and stance appear more or less unchanged than before.

There are two new paint options with this generation - Luster Blue and Novel Orange while Maruti is also offering two accessory packages called Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser. On the inside, the revamped cabin gets an all-black theme with a floating touchscreen dominating the dashboard. Similar to the Grand Vitara, there’s a concoction of piano black inserts along with contrast silver finishers. Familiar elements are seen all around including the gear lever, HVAC controls, the steering wheel as well as analogue driver’s display.

When it comes to powertrain, the new Swift debuts the Z series powertrain in India. It’s available with a newer 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm and can be had either with a five-speed manual or an AMT. According to Maruti, this new powertrain is 10 per cent more fuel efficient and 12 per cent down on CO2 emissions. The claimed mileage for the manual version is 24.80 kmpl and 25.75 kmpl for the AMT.

With the new generation, the Maruti Suzuki Swift will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India apart from some variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.