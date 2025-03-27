Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At KharkhodaRoyal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 LakhThird-Gen Nissan Leaf Unveiled As Small Electric SUVNissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Honda QC1 Review: This electric scooter feels OUT OF PLACE in 2025 🫣 | Performance, Range TestedHonda Activa E Review – Almost Perfect, But There’s A Catch! | Performance, Range TestedFASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 crore
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG CybersterMahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RHero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda

The third plant will add a further 2.5 lakh units per annum production capacity for Maruti Suzuki, bringing total production from Kharkhoda up to 7.5 lakh vehicles per year.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Third plant at Kharkoda to expand capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum
  • Carmaker plans to roll our 1 million units annually from Kharkoda down the line
  • Maruti eyes expanding production capacity to 4 million units annually in India by 2030-31

The Maruti Suzuki board has approved plans to build a third plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana, to further boost the carmaker’s production capacity. The new Kharkhoda facility, Maruti’s fourth in the country, commenced mass production earlier this year. It has a production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per year from a single plant. A second plant with a similar production capacity is also currently under construction at the facility.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant
 

In a filing with the stock exchange, the company said it targets having the third plant up and running by 2029, with a total investment of Rs 7,410 crore. As with the first and second manufacturing plants, Maruti Suzuki is eyeing an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, which would increase the cumulative production capacity from Kharkoda to up to 7.5 lakh units per year.
 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh
 

Maruti Suzuki Commences Operations At New Kharkhoda Plant

Maruti plans to eventually roll out 1 million units annually from Kharkoda.

 

The carmaker says that the new facility will help it better meet domestic and export demand for its cars.
 

Also read: New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Subcompact Sedan Battle Continues
 

Maruti Suzuki has previously stated that it wants to achieve an annual production capacity of 4 million units per year by 2030-2031 with the Kharkoda facility set to play in this endeavour. The facility currently features a single operational plant with a 2.5 lakh unit annual capacity with a second unit under consideration. The carmaker plans to increase production to 1 million units annually from the facility.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki India# Maruti Suzuki Kharkoda plant# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and more announce a fresh round of price hikes from April 1.
    Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
  • The commercial-use variant of the fourth-gen Dzire is offered in a single trim level with petrol and CNG powertrain options.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh
  • The carmaker has said that prices across its range of cars will be hiked by up to 4 per cent.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 2025
  • The fourth-gen Swift was up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor in the category.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Maruti Suzuki Swift Wins Urban Car Of The Year Award
  • The safety updates to the K10 bring with it a second price hike for the entry hatchback of up to Rs 16,000.
    Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh

Latest News

  • The third plant will add a further 2.5 lakh units per annum production capacity for Maruti Suzuki, bringing total production from Kharkhoda up to 7.5 lakh vehicles per year.
    Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda
  • Based on the Super Meteor/Shotgun platform, the Classic 650 is available in four colour options.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
  • Nissan’s iconic electric car looks to cash in on the demand for SUVs and crossovers and is now underpinned by the CMF-EV platform.
    Third-Gen Nissan Leaf Unveiled As Small Electric SUV
  • New MPV will be one of two made-in-India models set to arrive over the next two years.
    Nissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025
  • Both new enduro offerings from Triumph are road-legal.
    Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled
  • The S5 EV was unveiled late last year in China and is the successor to the MG ZS EV in global markets.
    MG S5 EV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show 2025: All You Need To Know About The ZS EV Successor
  • Aston Martin's grand-tourer gets an open-top version which packs the same 5.2-litre V12 engine as its coupe sibling.
    New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top
  • Available in two variants, the Octa is the most potent version of the Defender SUV, and goes up against the Mercedes-AMG G63.
    Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India At Rs 2.59 Crore; First Batch Sold Out
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will finally be launched in India on March 27, 2025. Here’s what you can expect from Royal Enfield’s new 650 cc Classic.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs A5 range, which now come with the suffix - e-hybrid..
    New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models