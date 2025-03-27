Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda

The Maruti Suzuki board has approved plans to build a third plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana, to further boost the carmaker’s production capacity. The new Kharkhoda facility, Maruti’s fourth in the country, commenced mass production earlier this year. It has a production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per year from a single plant. A second plant with a similar production capacity is also currently under construction at the facility.



In a filing with the stock exchange, the company said it targets having the third plant up and running by 2029, with a total investment of Rs 7,410 crore. As with the first and second manufacturing plants, Maruti Suzuki is eyeing an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, which would increase the cumulative production capacity from Kharkoda to up to 7.5 lakh units per year.



Maruti plans to eventually roll out 1 million units annually from Kharkoda.

The carmaker says that the new facility will help it better meet domestic and export demand for its cars.



Maruti Suzuki has previously stated that it wants to achieve an annual production capacity of 4 million units per year by 2030-2031 with the Kharkoda facility set to play in this endeavour. The facility currently features a single operational plant with a 2.5 lakh unit annual capacity with a second unit under consideration. The carmaker plans to increase production to 1 million units annually from the facility.