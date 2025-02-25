Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant

Maruti Suzuki has commenced production at its newest facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The company’s fourth manufacturing facility in the country, the plant will initially have a capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum, which will be increased to 1 million units annually over time. The Kharkhoda plant will serve as a major contributor to the company’s plans to scale up its overall production capacity to 4 million units annually by 2030-31.

With this, Maruti Suzuki now operates four facilities across the country, which, aside from the mentioned plant, include two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur). The company has also announced an investment of Rs 35,000 crore to set up a new facility in Gujarat, which will have a total production capacity of 1 million units per year. However, recent reports suggest that the land parcel for the new facility is still yet to be finalised.

In December 2024, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had achieved a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in a single calendar year for the first time. This made it the first manufacturer in India to achieve this. Of the total production, approximately 60 per cent of the vehicles were manufactured in Haryana, while the remaining 40 per cent came from Gujarat.