Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term ReviewHonda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales MilestoneRevolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 LakhMaruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda PlantDucati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 KTM 390 Adventure ReviewTriumph Daytona 660 Review: Old name with the same game? | Road Test | carandbikeTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Mahindra Thar eBYD SeagullNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant

The plant will initially have a capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum, which will be increased to 1 million units annually over time
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has commenced production at its new plant in Kharkhoda.
  • To initially produce 2.5 lakh vehicles a year.
  • Production to be scaled up to 1 million units annually over time.

Maruti Suzuki has commenced production at its newest facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The company’s fourth manufacturing facility in the country, the plant will initially have a capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum, which will be increased to 1 million units annually over time. The Kharkhoda plant will serve as a major contributor to the company’s plans to scale up its overall production capacity to 4 million units annually by 2030-31.

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Three-Row Derivative Spotted Testing In India
 

With this, Maruti Suzuki now operates four facilities across the country, which, aside from the mentioned plant, include two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur). The company has also announced an investment of Rs 35,000 crore to set up a new facility in Gujarat, which will have a total production capacity of 1 million units per year. However, recent reports suggest that the land parcel for the new facility is still yet to be finalised.

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
 

In December 2024, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had achieved a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in a single calendar year for the first time. This made it the first manufacturer in India to achieve this. Of the total production, approximately 60 per cent of the vehicles were manufactured in Haryana, while the remaining 40 per cent came from Gujarat.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Production# Maruti Suzuki new facility# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The subcompact SUV now also offers three-point seatbelts for all passengers, split folding rear seats and adjustable rear headrests as standard.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The carmaker cited rising input and operation costs as a reason to hike prices across all models.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1
  • Based on the EV-specific Heartect-e platform, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the production-spec version of the EVX concept
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India
  • The e Vitara will be manufactured at the former Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility for domestic and international markets
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Be Exported To Japan From 2025
  • All-electric SUV will be Maruti’s first EV for the Indian market with the SUV to be manufactured at the company’s plant in Gujarat for global and local markets.
    Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Electric SUV India Debut On January 17

Latest News

  • Honda has sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in the domestic market, and exported 47,653 units to foreign countries
    Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • The Revolt RV BlazeX is positioned as a sportier alternative to the RV1 and features a more powerful electric motor
    Revolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • The plant will initially have a capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum, which will be increased to 1 million units annually over time
    Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant
  • Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with new features and equipment to make it more adventure and off-road ready.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh
  • KTM has received strategic support from Bajaj Auto, as well as CFMoto, which will mark the first steps for the Austrian brand to recover from its financial woes and return to growth.
    Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM
  • The standard GranCabrio is equipped with a less powerful version of the ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine that churns out 478 bhp
    Maserati Unveils New GranCabrio V6
  • Internationally, the CF 450MT and the 675 SR-R have received a positive response for their performance and capabilities
    CFMoto To Re-Enter India By Mid-2025
  • Besides the new ‘Peix Brown’ colour addition, the ‘Smoke Silver’ colour is now available in Dash trim featuring the circular TFT Tripper dash
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Receives New Livery, Priced At Rs 2.49 Lakh
  • New special edition commemorates the SUV crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone and is based on the Z8 and Z8 L trims.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
  • The prices for the CNG kits, which will be offered as a retrofitment option from dealers, range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 79,500
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved