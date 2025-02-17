Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Three-Row Derivative Spotted Testing In India

Three heavily camouflaged test vehicles of an all-new Maruti SUV were spotted on Indian roads. Previous sightings and fresh spy shots hint that this could be the three-row version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The test mules sighted in a fully disguised form were reportedly captured outside Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing facility.



The latest spy images primarily showcase the rear of the vehicle, revealing limited details about the front design. However, earlier sightings have hinted at subtle updates while retaining the split-LED headlight setup, with daytime running lights (DRLs) positioned at the top and the main headlights lower on the bumper.

The alloy wheels on all three test vehicles appear to feature a new design, and the rear section might incorporate connected taillamps. The overall styling suggests a larger and more imposing presence compared to the current Grand Vitara, aligning with the design cues of the Suzuki e-Vitara, the electric variant unveiled in November 2024.

While the interior remains under wraps in this sighting, previous spy shots, likely of the same test mule, revealed a redesigned dashboard along with a larger, free-standing infotainment system.

The upcoming three-row SUV will be based on the same Global C platform as the standard Grand Vitara. It is expected to retain the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain options. Transmission options will remain unchanged from the five-seater version.



Although official details are yet to be disclosed, the refreshed Grand Vitara and its extended three-row variant are anticipated to make their debut in the second half of 2025.