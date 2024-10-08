Login
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched In India

The special edition Grand Vitara is based on the Alpha, Zeta and Delta trims and packs in complimentary accessories worth up to Rs 53,000.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Dominion Edition based on the Alpha, Zeta and Delta trims
  • Get additional accessories worth up to Rs 52,699
  • Only available in October 2024

Maruti Suzuki has launched a limited-run special edition of the Grand Vitara in India called the Dominion Edition. The Dominion Edition can be had in the Alpha, Delta and Zeta trim levels and adds a cosmetic accessories package worth up to Rs 52,699 to the SUV. Maruti says that the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition will only be available during the month of October 2024 with the accessories package being complementary.
 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch 
 

Focusing on the cosmetic accessories package, the Dominion Editon SUVs get accessories such as additional chrome garnishes on the bumper, rear skid plate, side moulding and tail lamps along with additional black trim on the wing mirrors and headlamp surround. Also included in the accessories package is a premium car cover as well as floor mats, ‘Nexa’ branded cushions and a faux wood finish to the silver trim elements on the dashboard. The Zeta and Delta trims also get seat covers thrown into the mix while the Alppha gets the addition of a sidestep.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5.65 Lakh
 

The full package details are as follows:


Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts For Select Variants Of Alto K10 And S-Presso
 

The Dominion Edition is only offered on the Smart Hybrid (mild hybrid) and CNG variants of the Grand Vitara. The K15 1.5-litre petrol mill is good for 102 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It is also offered with the option of all-wheel drive. The CNG variants meanwhile develop a peak of 87 bhp and 122 Nm in CNG mode and are only offered with a manual gearbox.

