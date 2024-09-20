Login
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5.65 Lakh

The Waltz Edition is offered on the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants and includes additional accessories over the standard hatchback.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Waltz Edition adds accessories worth up to Rs 65,654 to the car
  • Offered in the LXi, VXi and ZXi trims
  • Available with petrol and CNG engine options

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Wagon R Waltz Edition in India with prices starting from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition package is offered on the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants of Maruti’s popular hatchback and adds accessories worth up to Rs 65,654 to the car.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
 

Compared to the standard car, the Wagon R Waltz Limited Edition gets additional cosmetic accessories such as wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, side skirts, side body moulding, designer floor mats, seat covers, and chrome garnish grille, among others. On the feature front, the Waltz Edition adds in bits such as fog lamps, a 6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, speakers, a security system, and a reverse parking camera depending on the variant.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants
 Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition

The Waltz Edition variants get additional features and accessories worth up to Rs 65,654

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts For Select Variants Of Alto K10 And S-Presso
 

The Waltz Edition package is being offered across all powertrain options of the Wagon R. Buyers can pick between the 1.0-litre K10 and 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine options both offered with manual and AMT gearbox options. The 1.0-litre unit is offered in the LXi and VXi variants while the 1.2 petrol is offered in the ZXi trim. Also offered is a bi-fuel CNG option with the 1.0-litre mill in the LXi and VXi variants.
 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard

 

Maruti says that it has sold over 30 lakh units of the Wagon R in India since its launch in India in 1999. So far, the company says over 32.5 lakh units of the hatchback have been sold in the country with the hatchback being the brand’s best-selling model in FY2024.

