Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5.65 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on September 20, 2024
Highlights
- Waltz Edition adds accessories worth up to Rs 65,654 to the car
- Offered in the LXi, VXi and ZXi trims
- Available with petrol and CNG engine options
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Wagon R Waltz Edition in India with prices starting from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition package is offered on the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants of Maruti’s popular hatchback and adds accessories worth up to Rs 65,654 to the car.
Compared to the standard car, the Wagon R Waltz Limited Edition gets additional cosmetic accessories such as wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, side skirts, side body moulding, designer floor mats, seat covers, and chrome garnish grille, among others. On the feature front, the Waltz Edition adds in bits such as fog lamps, a 6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, speakers, a security system, and a reverse parking camera depending on the variant.
The Waltz Edition variants get additional features and accessories worth up to Rs 65,654
The Waltz Edition package is being offered across all powertrain options of the Wagon R. Buyers can pick between the 1.0-litre K10 and 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine options both offered with manual and AMT gearbox options. The 1.0-litre unit is offered in the LXi and VXi variants while the 1.2 petrol is offered in the ZXi trim. Also offered is a bi-fuel CNG option with the 1.0-litre mill in the LXi and VXi variants.
Maruti says that it has sold over 30 lakh units of the Wagon R in India since its launch in India in 1999. So far, the company says over 32.5 lakh units of the hatchback have been sold in the country with the hatchback being the brand’s best-selling model in FY2024.
