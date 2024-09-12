Login
New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants

Unlike the CNG version of the previous generation, which was only available in two trims, the new Swift S-CNG is also available in ZXI grade, with more equipment.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Maruti Swift S-CNG prices range from Rs 8.20 lakh to 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Sports a premium of Rs 90,000 over the equivalent petrol-only variants.
  • Certified fuel efficiency figure is 32.85 km per kg of CNG.

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its CNG passenger vehicle portfolio with the launch of the all-new Swift S-CNG. Prices for the new Swift S-CNG start at Rs 8.20 lakh for the VXI variant, rising to Rs 8.47 lakh for the VXI (O) trim and topping out at Rs 9.20 lakh for the ZXI variant (all prices, ex-showroom). At these prices, the CNG variants of the new Swift cost exactly Rs 90,000 more than the equivalent petrol-only variants of the hatchback. Speaking to the media, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, confirmed the new Swift S-CNG will first go on sale in Gujarat, before being introduced in other markets.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied On Test Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

 

When running on CNG, the new Swift’s 1.2-litre Z-series engine will produce a peak 69 bhp and 102 Nm of torque, which is slightly higher than before, but also notably lower than the petrol-only version’s 80.4 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. For now, the Swift S-CNG will only be available with the five-speed manual gearbox, as there is no automated manual transmission (AMT) option on offer.

 

Unlike the previous-generation Swift CNG, which was only available in two variants, the new Swift S-CNG is available in three trim levels. The most loaded S-CNG variant is the ZXI, which gets additional equipment over the VXI (O) variant, including LED headlights with daytime running lights, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, driver’s seat height adjust, two tweeters for the sound system, wireless phone charging, rear wash and wipe, auto headlights, rear AC vents, a 60:40 split rear seat with adjustable headrests and rear USB ports.

 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Review: The OG Fun Hatch Still Has It!

 

Since its launch in May 2024, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 67,000 units of the new Swift, Banerjee confirmed. The company sold 4.77 lakh CNG cars last year, and is targeting sales of 6 lakh CNG vehicles this year. 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Swift# Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG# Swift CNG# Swift S-CNG# CNG cars# CNG hatchbacks# CNG Cars in India# Cars# Cover Story
