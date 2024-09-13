Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the all-new Swift in India. Offered in three variants- VXI, VXI(O), and ZXI, prices for the hatchback range from Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh, roughly Rs 90,000 more than the equivalent petrol-only variants of the hatchback. The main competitors of the CNG version of the Swift in the Indian market are the similarly-sized and priced Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tata Tiago iCNG. Here’s how the trio go up against each other on paper.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants

The Swift S-CNG has the larger dimensions in this comparison

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Tiago iCNG: Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Tata Tiago iCNG Length 3860 mm 3815 mm 3765 mm Width 1735 mm 1680 mm 1677 mm Height 1520 mm 1520 mm 1535 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm 2400 mm



When it comes to dimensions, it is quite obvious that the Swift CNG is the larger vehicle here, although the i10 Nios Hy-CNG matches it on two parameters- height and wheelbase. When it comes to length, however, the Maruti is 95 mm longer than the Tiago and 45 mm longer than the Hyundai. It is also the widest car here, making it the more spacious offering. The Tata Tiago on the other hand has the smallest wheelbase of the lot and is the least wide vehicle here, although it is 15 mm taller than both the Swift and i10. However, something to note while picking a car from this trio is that both the i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tiago iCNG come with their cylinders tucked underneath the floor of the boot, giving both of them plenty of useable boot space. The Swift S-CNG however, still incorporates the CNG tank in the boot, making it the less convenient offering of the lot.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched; Priced From Rs 7.75 Lakh



The Hyundai i10 Hy-CNG Duo comes with its CNG tanks tucked underneath the boot floor

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Tiago iCNG: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Tata Tiago iCNG Engine 1.2-Litre Z-series Engine 1.2 Litre petrol engine 1.2-Litre Revotron Engine Power Figures (CNG-Only) 69 bhp 68 bhp 72.5 bhp Torque (CNG-Only) 112 Nm 95.2 Nm 95 Nm Gearbox 5-Speed MT 5-Speed MT 5-Speed MT/ 5-Speed AMT



On the powertrain front, all the cars come with 1.2-litre engines. While running on CNG, the Tiago’s engine churns out the highest power output figure of 72.5 bhp, slightly higher than the Swift and the i10. In terms of torque, the Swift is ahead, as its engine churns out 112 Nm of torque while running on CNG. However, another reason to pick the Tiago over the other two is the fact that it is also offered with an AMT, making it a more convenient offering than the Swift or the i10, especially in cities.

Also Read: Tata Tiago iCNG AMT Review: Two-Pedal Convenience Meets Frugality

The Tiago iCNG is the only vehicle here to be offered with a 5-speed AMT

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Tiago iCNG: Price

Gearbox Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Tata Tiago iCNG MT Rs 8.20 - 9.20 lakh Rs 7.75 - 8.30 lakh Rs 6.00 - 8.10 lakh AMT --- --- Rs 7.65 - 8.75 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom.

In terms of pricing, the Swift S-CNG is the most expensive of the trio with a starting price almost at par with the prices of the highest variant of its competitors. The Tiago is the most affordable of the lot with the Tata hatchback packing in the CNG option across all variants including the base XE. Notably, the Tiago iCNG AMT prices also undercut the prices of the Swift S-CNG which is solely offered with a manual gearbox. The Nios sits in the middle ground.