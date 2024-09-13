Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Here’s how the recently launched Swift S-CNG compares against its rivals- the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tata Tiago iCNG, on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the roomier offering.
  • Both the Hyundai and Tata house their CNG cylinders under the boot.
  • The Tata Tiago is the only car here to be offered with AMT.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the all-new Swift in India. Offered in three variants- VXI, VXI(O), and ZXI, prices for the hatchback range from Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh, roughly Rs 90,000 more than the equivalent petrol-only variants of the hatchback. The main competitors of the CNG version of the Swift in the Indian market are the similarly-sized and priced Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tata Tiago iCNG. Here’s how the trio go up against each other on paper.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants

maruti suzuki swift s cng launched at rs 820 lakh 3 variants carandbike 1

 The Swift S-CNG has the larger dimensions in this comparison

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Tiago iCNG: Dimensions

 

 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNGHyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG DuoTata Tiago iCNG
Length3860 mm3815 mm3765 mm
Width 1735 mm1680 mm1677 mm
Height1520 mm1520 mm1535 mm
Wheelbase2450 mm2450 mm2400 mm


When it comes to dimensions, it is quite obvious that the Swift CNG is the larger vehicle here, although the i10 Nios Hy-CNG matches it on two parameters- height and wheelbase. When it comes to length, however, the Maruti is 95 mm longer than the Tiago and 45 mm longer than the Hyundai. It is also the widest car here, making it the more spacious offering. The Tata Tiago on the other hand has the smallest wheelbase of the lot and is the least wide vehicle here, although it is 15 mm taller than both the Swift and i10. However, something to note while picking a car from this trio is that both the i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tiago iCNG come with their cylinders tucked underneath the floor of the boot, giving both of them plenty of useable boot space. The Swift S-CNG however, still incorporates the CNG tank in the boot, making it the less convenient offering of the lot.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched; Priced From Rs 7.75 Lakh

 

Whats App Image 2024 08 02 at 10 40 09 AM 2
 The Hyundai i10 Hy-CNG Duo comes with its CNG tanks tucked underneath the boot floor

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Tiago iCNG: Powertrain

 

 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNGHyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG DuoTata Tiago iCNG
Engine1.2-Litre Z-series Engine1.2 Litre petrol engine1.2-Litre Revotron Engine
Power Figures (CNG-Only)69 bhp68 bhp72.5 bhp
Torque (CNG-Only)112 Nm 95.2 Nm95 Nm
Gearbox5-Speed MT5-Speed MT5-Speed MT/ 5-Speed AMT


On the powertrain front, all the cars come with 1.2-litre engines. While running on CNG, the Tiago’s engine churns out the highest power output figure of 72.5 bhp, slightly higher than the Swift and the i10. In terms of torque, the Swift is ahead, as its engine churns out 112 Nm of torque while running on CNG. However, another reason to pick the Tiago over the other two is the fact that it is also offered with an AMT, making it a more convenient offering than the Swift or the i10, especially in cities.

 

Also Read: Tata Tiago iCNG AMT Review: Two-Pedal Convenience Meets Frugality

Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tiago CNG 20

The Tiago iCNG is the only vehicle here to be offered with a 5-speed AMT

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Tiago iCNG: Price

 

GearboxMaruti Suzuki Swift S-CNGHyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG DuoTata Tiago iCNG
MTRs 8.20 - 9.20 lakhRs 7.75 - 8.30 lakhRs 6.00 - 8.10 lakh
AMT------Rs 7.65 - 8.75 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom.

 

In terms of pricing, the Swift S-CNG is the most expensive of the trio with a starting price almost at par with the prices of the highest variant of its competitors. The Tiago is the most affordable of the lot with the Tata hatchback packing in the CNG option across all variants including the base XE. Notably, the Tiago iCNG AMT prices also undercut the prices of the Swift S-CNG which is solely offered with a manual gearbox. The Nios sits in the middle ground.

# Maruti Suzuki Swift# Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG# Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Rivals# Hyundai i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo# Tata Tiago iCNG# Swift CNG Comparison# Swift CNG vs Hyundai i10 CNG vs Tata Tiago CNG# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Unlike the CNG version of the previous generation, which was only available in two trims, the new Swift S-CNG is also available in ZXI grade, with more equipment.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants
  • With more and more EVs now starting to enter the mass-market segments, the question that comes up is -- should you still consider a CNG car?
    Electric Vehicles vs CNG Cars: Driving Tata’s Tiago EV And iCNG To Analyse Pros, Cons And Running Costs
  • Here are a few factory-fitted CNG vehicles that are expected to be launched in India soon
    Upcoming CNG Car Launches In India: Swift S-CNG, Nexon-iCNG And More
  • Launched in May 2005, the Swift has gone on to become one of the most successful offerings from the brand
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Breaches 30 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
  • The use of Tata’s twin-cylinder technology and the addition of an AMT gearbox makes the Tiago a lot more convenient in the city.
    Tata Tiago iCNG AMT Review: Two-Pedal Convenience Meets Frugality

Latest News

  • The 155 cc supersport is now available in a new livery featuring a carbon fibre pattern and some feature updates
    Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
  • New Carnival is confirmed to pack in features such as Level 2 ADAS tech, dual sunroofs, powered second-row seats and more.
    New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16
  • The electric motorcycle is likely to follow a naked street bike look with retro styling according to the spy images
    Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch
  • The EQS SUV will join the EQS sedan and the Maybach EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16
  • Ford has signed a Letter of Intent with the Tamil Nadu Government to restart manufacturing cars for export markets at its Chennai plant.
    Ford To Resume Vehicle Manufacturing In India; To Export Cars Built In Chennai
  • Higher variants of the Magnite are being offered with substantial exchange benefits along with cash discounts or free accessories.
    Nissan Magnite Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh In September 2024
  • Here’s how the recently launched Swift S-CNG compares against its rivals- the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tata Tiago iCNG, on paper.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained
  • The auction will be held online on September 15 and 16, with registrations commencing from today
    First Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Auctioned Online; Proceeds To Go To Charity
  • Unlike the CNG version of the previous generation, which was only available in two trims, the new Swift S-CNG is also available in ZXI grade, with more equipment.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.0

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Starts at ₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Swift Specifications
View Swift Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved