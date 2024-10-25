2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Review: Hot Hatch Goes Easy On The Pocket

The Maruti Suzuki Swift in its new generation has become even more fuel efficient than earlier. With the new Z-series 1.2 litre petrol engine, the claimed numbers are 24.80 kmpl for manual and 25.75 kmpl for the automated manual transmission. Recently, the brand also launched the much-awaited CNG version of the hatch and here the certified fuel efficiency figure is much higher, at 32.85 km/kg. We set out on the roads to test that claim.

The Swift S-CNG is one of the most fuel efficient Maruti Suzuki cars.

The idea was a to do a mix of city and highway drive just like how an end consumer would use the vehicle. After topping up CNG, we set the trip meter to zero and began the drive with the air conditioner switched on. Approximately 8 kg of gas is what you can expect to fill in one go though it also depends on the pressure that is available in the pump.

CNG nozzle now gets a lockable fuel filler cap.

The 37-litre petrol tank continues from earlier so this car promises a much longer run in a tankful. Importantly, the CNG nozzle is now secured and can only be accessed via a key, which is a good step.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG: Engine

New Z-series petrol makes lesser power in the CNG variant.

A notable thing worth mentioning is the performance of new Z series engine with CNG tech. The power is reduced to 69 bhp from 80 bhp while peak torque has also come down to 101.8 Nm from 111.7 Nm on the petrol model. There’s 70 kgs additional kerb weight too on the CNG and the figure now stands at 990 kg. While the numbers have gone down you don’t feel a big difference in everyday driving. One thing that aids during the drive the availability of more low-end torque which helps a great deal in slow moving city traffic. You might have to let go of an overtaking manoeuvre sometimes, but that’s about it.

The Swift CNG gets just a 5-speed manual gearbox option.

Now in its CNG form, the Swift just like other cars from the brand comes with just a manual gearbox option. The 5-speed manual does the job pretty well on the hatch and first impressions were quite positive. Short throws and notch shifts do subscribe to the long-standing image of the hatch.

It is simple to switch between petrol & CNG during the drive.

There isn’t a significant difference in dynamics when compared to the petrol model. While handling on the hatch continues to remain impressive despite the added weight, the ride is a bit on the stiffer side. Steering is light and could do with a bit more feedback. Overall, even in its CNG avatar, the Swift remains a driver's car.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG: Fuel Efficiency

The CNG consumption at different points in the drive.

Coming to the fuel efficiency, we hit the 100 kms mark with the fuel meter still staying above the half way mark and there was still about a quarter of gas remaining as the car crossed 200 km during the test. By the time we ran out of gas, the Swift CNG had driven more than 250 km, ensuring it had delivered a healthy over 30 km/kg of fuel efficiency. Though we have to add that eventually we drove more on the highway and increased use in the city would’ve most certainly brought the figure down.

A 55-litre single CNG tanks takes away a big chunk of boot space.

Unlike many other cars that come with CNG, products from Maruti Suzuki still come with a single, big cylinder for storage of CNG. That takes away a significant chunk of 265-litre boot space the Swift comes with. A few soft bags can still be squeezed in though. The brand has also decided to replace the spare wheel in this new model with a puncture repair kit, while the Petrol variants continue to get it.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG: Features

7-inch touchscreen is standard on all variants, but there's no reverse camera.

Talking about variants, the Swift CNG now gets 3 of them instead of 2 seen on the earlier model. The top ZXi gets exclusive features like projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 15-inch painted alloys, Wireless charger, auto climate control, rear AC vents & 60:40 split rear seat. The base VXi meanwhile gets a 7-inch touchscreen and 6 airbags.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG: Verdict

Swift S-CNG is Rs. 90,000 more expensive than petrol variants.

The new Swift CNG performs well if you look at two of its most critical aspects - fuel efficiency and performance. The former specially is set to attract a lot of buyers towards the car more so looking at the increased availability of CNG around the country. The only thing that probably goes against it is the price that tops at Rs. 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom). That is only Rs. 13,000 lower than the Baleno Zeta CNG. As long as things remain within the brand, Maruti Suzuki wouldn’t mind too much we feel.