Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Launches New Baleno Regal Edition For The Festive Season

The new special edition version is essentially a range of accessory kits, which will be offered with all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, including the automatic and CNG trims
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition is available for all variants
  • The Regal Edition is essentially special accessory kits
  • The accessories kits range from Rs. 45,829 to Rs. 60,200

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the new Baleno Regal Edition in India for this festive season. The new special edition version is essentially a range of accessory kits, which will be offered with all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, including the automatic and CNG trims. Each variant of the Baleno Regal Edition will get a separate kit with a specific list of features. Prices for these accessories kits range from Rs. 45,829 to Rs. 60,200, which will be over and above the asking price of that specific variant. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Surpasses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

 

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Baleno has always been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment, redefining customer expectations. To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements."

 

Baleno Smartplay Pro

The new Baleno Regal Edition will bring a lot of exterior and interior embellishments 

 

The new Baleno Regal Edition will mainly bring a lot of exterior and interior embellishments to the table, like - a grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler and fog lamp garnish. Inside the cabin, you’ll get new seat covers, an interior styling kit, window curtains and all-weather 3D floor mats. The rest of the features like – the infotainment display, 360 View Camera, coloured Head-Up Display for the driver, and LED projector headlamps will continue to be offered as per the variant-specific list. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition Complimentary Package:

 

SigmaDeltaZetaAlpha
Rs. 60 199Rs. 49 990Rs. 50 428Rs. 45 829

Front Underbody Spoiler

 

Front Underbody Spoiler

 

Front Underbody Spoiler

 

Front Underbody Spoiler

Rear Underbody Spoiler

 

Rear Underbody Spoiler

 

Rear Underbody Spoiler

 

Rear Underbody Spoiler
Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
All Weather 3D MatAll Weather 3D MatAll Weather 3D MatAll Weather 3D Mat
Body Side MouldingBody Side MouldingBody Side MouldingBody Side Moulding
Mud FlapMud FlapMud FlapMud Flap
3D Boot MatGrille Upper Garnish - Chrome3D Boot Mat3D Boot Mat
Grille Upper Garnish - ChromeRear Garnish - ChromeGrille Upper Garnish - ChromeGrille Upper Garnish - Chrome
Rear Garnish - ChromePremium Steering Cover (Grip PU)Rear Garnish - ChromeRear Garnish – Chrome
Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)

Interior Styling Kit 

 

Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)Interior Styling Kit 
Interior Styling Kit Back Door Garnish - ChromeInterior Styling Kit Back Door Garnish - Chrome
Back Door Garnish - ChromeHigh Performance Vacuum CleanerBack Door Garnish - ChromeHigh Performance Vacuum Cleaner
Mid Chrome Garnish

Fog Lamp

 

High Performance Vacuum CleanerFog Lamp Garnish - Chrome
High Performance Vacuum Cleaner

Mid Chrome Garnish

 

Fog Lamp Garnish - ChromeNEXA Cushion Black

Fog Lamp

 

NEXA Cushion Black

 

NEXA Cushion BlackLogo Projector Lamp
Premium Body Cover 

Premium Body Cover 

 

Logo Projector LampPremium Body Cover 
NEXA Cushion Black

Door Visor 

 

Premium Body Cover Door Visor 

Door Visor 

 

Protective Sill GuardDoor Visor Protective Sill Guard
Protective Sill Guard Protective Sill GuardWindow Curtain (4 door)
Rear Parcel Shelf   
Air Inflator - Digital   
Logo Projector Lamp   
Gel Perfume - Breeze   
Window Curtain (4 door)   
Chrome Handle (1 Hole)   
# Maruti Suzuki Baleno# Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition# Baleno Regal Edition# Maruti Suzuki India# Hatchbacks# Cars# Family# Cars# New Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The popular sub-4m SUV segment’s newest entrant shows a promising mix of performance and practicality at a price Skoda doesn’t operate in.
    2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive: Honey I Shrunk the Kushaq
  • In September 2024, total passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,56,752 units, while two-wheeler sales reached 20,25,993 units.
    Auto Sales September 2024: India’s Total Volume Grew Nearly 13% Led By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales
  • The LX700h was the only vehicle in the Lexus portfolio that was due to get a hybrid powertrain.
    Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled
  • The new Tata Nexon iCNG is India's first turbo petrol car to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.
    2024 Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Going The Extra Mile!
  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Latest News

  • The electric motorcycle is expected to be a neo-retro roadster, with a single-seat setup
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
  • The Nexon ICE scored 29.41/32 points for adult safety and 43.83/49 points for child protection
    Tata Nexon ICE Awarded 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • Strong demand for the Land Rover Defender, along with the Range Rover, contributed to a strong showing for JLR in the first half of the year.
    JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent
  • Tata Motors’ first-ever coupe-SUV secured high scores for both adult as well as child occupant protection, with the all-electric model faring marginally better than the combustion engine Curvv.
    Tata Curvv ICE, Curvv EV Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • The KLX 230 S will go up against the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, Yezdi Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX
    Kawasaki KLX 230 S: What To Expect
  • The new special edition version is essentially a range of accessory kits, which will be offered with all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, including the automatic and CNG trims
    Maruti Suzuki Launches New Baleno Regal Edition For The Festive Season
  • Brings back the iconic nameplate which was on sale in Europe for four decades. It will go into production in 2025.
    Reborn Renault 4 Unveiled As Retro-Futuristic Electric Hatchback At Paris Motor Show 2024
  • The B10 will be the first model in the company’s B-Series, and is built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture
    Leapmotor B10 SUV Unveiled At 2024 Paris Motor Show
  • The scale models are handcrafted and will only be offered for sale in limited numbers
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 1:3 Scale Model Priced At Rs 94,990
  • Based on the same 650 twins platform, the Interceptor Bear 650 will be a scrambler offering that will make its debut at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Images Leaked; Launch In November

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.2

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Starts at ₹ 6.66 - 9.88 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Baleno Specifications
View Baleno Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Launches New Baleno Regal Edition For The Festive Season
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved