Maruti Suzuki Launches New Baleno Regal Edition For The Festive Season
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on October 15, 2024
Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition is available for all variants
- The Regal Edition is essentially special accessory kits
- The accessories kits range from Rs. 45,829 to Rs. 60,200
Maruti Suzuki India has launched the new Baleno Regal Edition in India for this festive season. The new special edition version is essentially a range of accessory kits, which will be offered with all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, including the automatic and CNG trims. Each variant of the Baleno Regal Edition will get a separate kit with a specific list of features. Prices for these accessories kits range from Rs. 45,829 to Rs. 60,200, which will be over and above the asking price of that specific variant.
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Baleno has always been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment, redefining customer expectations. To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements."
The new Baleno Regal Edition will bring a lot of exterior and interior embellishments
The new Baleno Regal Edition will mainly bring a lot of exterior and interior embellishments to the table, like - a grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler and fog lamp garnish. Inside the cabin, you’ll get new seat covers, an interior styling kit, window curtains and all-weather 3D floor mats. The rest of the features like – the infotainment display, 360 View Camera, coloured Head-Up Display for the driver, and LED projector headlamps will continue to be offered as per the variant-specific list.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition Complimentary Package:
|Sigma
|Delta
|Zeta
|Alpha
|Rs. 60 199
|Rs. 49 990
|Rs. 50 428
|Rs. 45 829
Front Underbody Spoiler
Front Underbody Spoiler
Front Underbody Spoiler
|Front Underbody Spoiler
Rear Underbody Spoiler
Rear Underbody Spoiler
Rear Underbody Spoiler
|Rear Underbody Spoiler
|Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
|Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
|Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
|Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
|All Weather 3D Mat
|All Weather 3D Mat
|All Weather 3D Mat
|All Weather 3D Mat
|Body Side Moulding
|Body Side Moulding
|Body Side Moulding
|Body Side Moulding
|Mud Flap
|Mud Flap
|Mud Flap
|Mud Flap
|3D Boot Mat
|Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome
|3D Boot Mat
|3D Boot Mat
|Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome
|Rear Garnish - Chrome
|Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome
|Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome
|Rear Garnish - Chrome
|Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)
|Rear Garnish - Chrome
|Rear Garnish – Chrome
|Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)
Interior Styling Kit
|Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)
|Interior Styling Kit
|Interior Styling Kit
|Back Door Garnish - Chrome
|Interior Styling Kit
|Back Door Garnish - Chrome
|Back Door Garnish - Chrome
|High Performance Vacuum Cleaner
|Back Door Garnish - Chrome
|High Performance Vacuum Cleaner
|Mid Chrome Garnish
Fog Lamp
|High Performance Vacuum Cleaner
|Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome
|High Performance Vacuum Cleaner
Mid Chrome Garnish
|Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome
|NEXA Cushion Black
Fog Lamp
NEXA Cushion Black
|NEXA Cushion Black
|Logo Projector Lamp
|Premium Body Cover
Premium Body Cover
|Logo Projector Lamp
|Premium Body Cover
|NEXA Cushion Black
Door Visor
|Premium Body Cover
|Door Visor
Door Visor
|Protective Sill Guard
|Door Visor
|Protective Sill Guard
|Protective Sill Guard
|Protective Sill Guard
|Window Curtain (4 door)
|Rear Parcel Shelf
|Air Inflator - Digital
|Logo Projector Lamp
|Gel Perfume - Breeze
|Window Curtain (4 door)
|Chrome Handle (1 Hole)
