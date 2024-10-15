Maruti Suzuki Launches New Baleno Regal Edition For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the new Baleno Regal Edition in India for this festive season. The new special edition version is essentially a range of accessory kits, which will be offered with all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, including the automatic and CNG trims. Each variant of the Baleno Regal Edition will get a separate kit with a specific list of features. Prices for these accessories kits range from Rs. 45,829 to Rs. 60,200, which will be over and above the asking price of that specific variant.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Baleno has always been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment, redefining customer expectations. To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements."

The new Baleno Regal Edition will bring a lot of exterior and interior embellishments

The new Baleno Regal Edition will mainly bring a lot of exterior and interior embellishments to the table, like - a grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler and fog lamp garnish. Inside the cabin, you’ll get new seat covers, an interior styling kit, window curtains and all-weather 3D floor mats. The rest of the features like – the infotainment display, 360 View Camera, coloured Head-Up Display for the driver, and LED projector headlamps will continue to be offered as per the variant-specific list.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition Complimentary Package: