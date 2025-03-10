car&bike Awards 2025: Maruti Suzuki Swift Wins Urban Car Of The Year Award

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the car&bike Urban Car Of The Year 2025. The fourth-gen hatchback edged out the competition, from the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, to claim the award.



Speaking of the hatchback, the fourth-gen Swift was launched in India in May 2024 and was one of Maruti’s first hatchbacks to be offered with six airbags as standard. While continuing on the same platform as its predecessor, the new Swift debuted Maruti’s new Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine in the market, offering even greater mileage than before. The new 1.2-litre petrol engine is tuned to make 80.4 bhp and develops 111.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered with both a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)



On the design front, the Swift featured an evolutionary look with cleaner lines, giving it a more mature appearance. The cabin meanwhile received a notable overhaul with a dashboard design sharing similarities with units in other newer Marutis replete with a large free-standing touchscreen on top models. There was plenty by way of tech as well in the form of LED headlamps and taillights, auto climate control, Arkamys surround sound system, wireless smartphone integration, a wireless charging pad and key-less entry and go.