Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New Kodiaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard

Maruti says that despite the addition of the Electronic Stability Program prices of both cars remain unchanged.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Alto K10, S-Presso now get ESP as standard
  • Eeco only model in Maruti Suzuki range without the system
  • S-Presso previously offered ESP in AMT variants

Maruti Suzuki has updated with Alto K10 and S-Presso hatchbacks. Both models now get the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard. Maruti says that the updates will not affect the prices of the two hatchbacks, and with this update to the Alto and S-Pressothe Eeco van remains the only Maruti model to not get this safety system.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Makes ESC Standard On Most Models In Light Of Bharat NCAP Rollout
 

Maruti says the ESP system combines systems such as ABS, stability control and traction control to help keep the vehicle from braking traction and remaining stable on the road. The system uses onboard sensors to compile data on the vehicle's trajectory and intervene should it detect the vehicle loose stability or break traction.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Alto now gets ESP as standard across the range. 

 

Commenting on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The addition of Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio* aligns with our endeavour to democratise advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles. This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose.”
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan
 

2022 Maruti Suzuki S Presso 2022 07 18 T06 38 14 035 Z

The S-Presso AMT was offered with ESP in 2023; Manual variants now get ESP as standard going forward.

 

Prices for the Alto K10 currently range from Rs 3.99 lakh up to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom while the S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Both cars are offered with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10 petrol engine and are offered with factory CNG variants. Both are offered with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Recalled To Address Potential Steering Defect
 

Maruti had previously updated its range of cars with the safety system back in April 2023. The update had added ESP as standard to nearly Maruti’s entire range except the Alto K10, Eeco and the manual variants of the S-Presso - you could get ESP on the S-Presso AMT.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Alto# Maruti Suzuki Alto K10# Maruti Suzuki S-Presso# Maruti Alto K10# Maruti S-Presso# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno's introduction in 2016.
    Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan
  • According to the company’s circular, the recall has been initiated due to a suspected fault with the cars’ steering gearbox assembly
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Recalled To Address Potential Steering Defect
  • The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a lot of discounts going around right now. Does it make buying Jimny an enticing proposition? Or should you invest in more practical options instead?
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • This special edition model of the Ignis is Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh
  • Warranty across the range has been increased to 3 years/1 lakh kilometres, which can be extended to 6 years/1.6 lakh kilometres.
    Maruti Suzuki Increases Standard Warranty For All Cars; Extended Warranty Packages Introduced

Latest News

  • Slated to launch on September 11, the MG Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud, sold in global markets
    MG Windsor EV To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof
  • Maruti says that despite the addition of the Electronic Stability Program prices of both cars remain unchanged.
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard
  • The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for an update.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9
  • With prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx is offered in six trim levels
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 10 Stats About The Five-Door Thar
  • One of TVS’s most successful products, this is the first time that the Jupiter will receive a comprehensive update since its launch over 10 years ago
    2024 TVS Jupiter Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch
  • Limited production series commemorates the brand completing 120 years and is inspired by Rolls-Royce’s mascot.
    New Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla Pays Tribute To The Spirit Of Ecstasy Mascot
  • Makes 680bhp and 730Nm from the original, naturally aspirated AMG 6.3-litre V8 without air restrictor.
    Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Bids Adieu To The Iconic 6.3-Litre V8
  • The BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom). Here’s a look at 5 motorcycles with big single-cylinder engines.
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Big Single-Cylinder Engine Motorcycles
  • Prices of the XUV700’s AX5 trim have been slashed to the tune of Rs 70,000
    Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000
  • The updated Citroen C3 gets a range of new features, and is now offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox option
    Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved