Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard

Maruti Suzuki has updated with Alto K10 and S-Presso hatchbacks. Both models now get the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard. Maruti says that the updates will not affect the prices of the two hatchbacks, and with this update to the Alto and S-Pressothe Eeco van remains the only Maruti model to not get this safety system.



Also read: Maruti Suzuki Makes ESC Standard On Most Models In Light Of Bharat NCAP Rollout



Maruti says the ESP system combines systems such as ABS, stability control and traction control to help keep the vehicle from braking traction and remaining stable on the road. The system uses onboard sensors to compile data on the vehicle's trajectory and intervene should it detect the vehicle loose stability or break traction.

The Alto now gets ESP as standard across the range.

Commenting on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The addition of Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio* aligns with our endeavour to democratise advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles. This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose.”



Also read: Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan



The S-Presso AMT was offered with ESP in 2023; Manual variants now get ESP as standard going forward.

Prices for the Alto K10 currently range from Rs 3.99 lakh up to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom while the S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Both cars are offered with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10 petrol engine and are offered with factory CNG variants. Both are offered with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.



Also read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Recalled To Address Potential Steering Defect



Maruti had previously updated its range of cars with the safety system back in April 2023. The update had added ESP as standard to nearly Maruti’s entire range except the Alto K10, Eeco and the manual variants of the S-Presso - you could get ESP on the S-Presso AMT.