Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan

Maruti Suzuki has announced the commencement of exports of its Fronx crossover to Japan, marking the first time a made-in-India Maruti crossover will be introduced in the Japanese market. The Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno's introduction in 2016. The Fronx crossover is produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, with the initial shipment of over 1,600 units vacating from Gujarat’s Pipavav port.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s parent company, plans to launch the Fronx in Japan in the coming weeks. In addition to Japan, Maruti Suzuki began exporting the Fronx to markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa in July 2023. Since its launch, the Fronx has achieved cumulative sales of over 2 lakh units across both domestic and international markets. Based on the Baleno platform, the crossover has been well-received by Indian customers, contributing to Maruti Suzuki's performance efficiently. The Fronx is also rebadged and sold under the Toyota brand as the Ubran Cruiser Taisor, which was introduced in April 2024.

Maruti Suzuki previously reported that the Fronx has become the fastest car in the Indian market to surpass 1 lakh sales, accomplishing this milestone within 10 months of its launch in April 2023.

Maruti Suzuki exported over 2,80,000 vehicles to more than 100 countries during fiscal year 2023-24. According to the automaker, the company holds a significant 42 per cent share in India’s passenger vehicle exports.