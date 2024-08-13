Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismo
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BSA Gold Star 650Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan

The Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno's introduction in 2016.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Fronx crossover will now ship to Japan from India
  • First ‘SUV’ from the automaker to launch in Japan
  • Suzuki Motor Corporation to launch Fronx in Japan

Maruti Suzuki has announced the commencement of exports of its Fronx crossover to Japan, marking the first time a made-in-India Maruti crossover will be introduced in the Japanese market. The Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno's introduction in 2016. The Fronx crossover is produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, with the initial shipment of over 1,600 units vacating from Gujarat’s Pipavav port.

 

Also Read: Review: 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx

 

FRONX JAPAN 1

The first shipment saw as many as 1,600 units being shipped from Gujarat’s Pipavav port.

 

Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s parent company, plans to launch the Fronx in Japan in the coming weeks. In addition to Japan, Maruti Suzuki began exporting the Fronx to markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa in July 2023. Since its launch, the Fronx has achieved cumulative sales of over 2 lakh units across both domestic and international markets. Based on the Baleno platform, the crossover has been well-received by Indian customers, contributing to Maruti Suzuki's performance efficiently. The Fronx is also rebadged and sold under the Toyota brand as the Ubran Cruiser Taisor, which was introduced in April 2024.

 

Also Read: Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km

 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 30

Since its launch, the Fronx has achieved cumulative sales of over 2 lakh units across both domestic and international markets.

 

Maruti Suzuki previously reported that the Fronx has become the fastest car in the Indian market to surpass 1 lakh sales, accomplishing this milestone within 10 months of its launch in April 2023.

 

Maruti Suzuki exported over 2,80,000 vehicles to more than 100 countries during fiscal year 2023-24. According to the automaker, the company holds a significant 42 per cent share in India’s passenger vehicle exports.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki India# Maruti Suzuki Exports# Maruti Suzuki Fronx# Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sales# Suzuki Motor Corporation# Fronx# Fronx SUV# Fronx Sales# Maruti Suzuki cars Sales# Maruti Suzuki cars# Cars# latest auto news# news# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • According to the company’s circular, the recall has been initiated due to a suspected fault with the cars’ steering gearbox assembly
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Recalled To Address Potential Steering Defect
  • The Curvv EV is offered in three broad trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained
  • The BMW X3 gets a long-wheelbase derivative for the first time; will only be manufactured and sold in China for the time being.
    New BMW X3 LWB Debuts With Added Rear Seat Space
  • The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a lot of discounts going around right now. Does it make buying Jimny an enticing proposition? Or should you invest in more practical options instead?
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Since its launch in October 2021, the Punch has gone on to become one of Tata Motors' most sought-after models.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 4 Lakh Sales Within Three Years of Launch

Latest News

  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is set to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV India Launch On September 11
  • The Tata Curvv EV is offered with a long list of additional accessories curated for the exterior and interior of the coupe-SUV.
    Tata Curvv EV Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
  • The locally assembled Range Rover Sport was launched back in May and is offered in a single variant with petrol and diesel engine options.
    Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence
  • While the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged, it has received a few feature updates and new colourways.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Top 7 Highlights
  • Royal Enfield has unveiled an updated Classic 350 which brings with it new colourways and more kit.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350: In Pictures
  • The company announces offers on cost of purchase as well as after-sales as part of a month-long promotion.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian, Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The Classic 350 has been revamped nearly after a 3-year gap, featuring comprehensive LED lighting upgrades and other enhancements.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of September 1 Launch
  • The electric sedan gets substantial upgrades under the skin and now sits on the company's new 800Ve-Platform 3.0 EVO architecture.
    2025 BYD Seal EV Revealed With Updated Powertrains, New Interior & LiDAR Tech
  • Owners Classic Legends will reveal the price of the first motorcycle from the revived British marque.
    BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15
  • The patent image reveals a completely reworked design and is likely to receive new colourways
    New Hero Destini 125 patent image leaked
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved