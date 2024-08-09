Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Recalled To Address Potential Steering Defect

Maruti Suzuki has initiated a recall for 2,555 units of the Alto K10 hatchback in India. The company hasn’t specified when the affected cars were manufactured but stated that customers will be contacted by authorised dealer workshops to resolve the issue. The Alto is one of Maruti Suzuki’s most successful products, with the company having manufactured over 50 lakh units of the car since its inception.

According to the company’s circular, the recall has been initiated due to a suspected fault with the cars’ steering gearbox assembly, which, in rare cases may affect the vehicle’s steering capabilities. The brand also advises customers not to drive the vehicle till the issue has been fixed. Maruti Suzuki has also stated that it will replace the part free of charge for the affected customers.

The Alto K10 is currently offered in eight variants in total, with prices ranging from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is equipped with a 998 cc petrol engine that delivers 66 bhp of peak power and 89 Nm of peak torque. A CNG derivative of the engine is also offered on sale. In terms of gearbox options, the Alto K10 can either be had with a 5-speed manual or an AMT.









