Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And Renault Triber Score Poorly In GNCAP Crash Test For Africa

While the Ertiga has scored a disappointing 1-star safety rating, Renault’s contender scored a below-average 2 stars. Both, models, which are also sold in India, are exported to South Africa.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has released its latest crash test results for Africa, under the #SaferCarsforAfrica project. Among the crash-tested models, was the Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber, and both MPVs have performed poorly. While the Ertiga has scored a disappointing 1-star safety rating, Renault’s contender scored a below-average 2 stars. Both, models, which are also sold in India, are exported to South Africa.

     

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crash Test Africa

     

    Interestingly, both the Ertiga and the Triber were crash-tested by the Global NCAP for India. Back then, the Ertiga had bagged 3 stars (2019), while the Triber had received 4 stars (2021). Having said that, there have been changes in Global NCAP’s crash test norms, which are now more stringent. 

     

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface

     

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

     

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga scored 23.63 out of a maximum 34 for adult occupant protection, while the MPV received 2 stars for child occupant protection, with a score of 19.40 out of 49. In its report, Global NCAP said the protection offered to the heads and necks of the driver and passenger was good. At the same time, the protection offered to the driver and front passenger’s chest was rated as marginal and good respectively.

     

     Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crash Test Africa2

     

    Global NCAP also said that the footwell area was rated as unstable and pedal displacement showed injury risks to the lower legs of the driver. At the same time side impact test showed good protection for the head, pelvis, and abdomen, with adequate protection for the chest. The Ertiga only gets dual front airbags and does not offer side airbags even as an option.

     

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crash Test Africa 1

     

    During the test, GNCAP found that the passenger pretensioner failed to work properly. While protection for child occupants was poor for the 18-month-old dummy, it was rated as good during the side impact test. In terms of safety features the Ertiga offers dual airbags, seatbelt reminders and load limiter to the front two passengers. A seatbelt pretensioner is only offered to the driver, but ISOFIX for rear outboard seats and electronic stability control come as standard.

     

    Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Gets Three-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

     

    Renault Triber

     

    Renault Triber Crash Test Africa

     

    The Renault Triber, at the same time, received 2 stars for both adult and child occupant protection, with a score of 22.29 out of 34 and 19.99 out of 49, respectively. The report says that protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck region was good, however, protection to the driver’s chest was rated as weak during both front and side-impact tests. Also, during the side impact test, protection offered to the head, abdomen and pelvis was good. 

     

    Renault Triber Crash Test Africa 1

     

    Global NCAP’s report states that the performance of the structure was unstable, and the car does not offer side airbags even as an option. ESC too is not fitted as standard. The Triber also doesn’t get ISOFIX child seat anchorage, and the passenger airbag too can’t be disconnected when using a rearward-facing CRS, which compromises child occupant protection. 

     

    Renault Triber Crash Test Africa 2

     

    Now, while protection offered to the 18-month-old dummy was rated good in both front and side impact tests, the lack of aforementioned features exposed the 3-year-old dummy’s head in the forward crash and led to poor performance for the neck and chest. Like Maruti, Renault too offers dual airbags, seatbelt reminders and a load limiter for the front two passengers as standard, but pretensioner is only offered to the driver.

     

     

    # Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • Christened 'Hyperion', the 1.2-litre T-GDI engine was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo; Curvv will be the first Tata to feature this engine and we expect it to also make its way to other Tata models.
      Tata Curvv Confirmed To Get 1.2-Litre Direct Injection 'Hyperion' Turbo-Petrol Engine
    • Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
      Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12
    • A new greenfield facility – Toyota’s first in India outside of Karnataka – is set to be built in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with an estimated investment of Rs 20,000 crore, as per Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
      Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU
    • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
      Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
    • With the update, the motorcycle's prices now range from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
      Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh: Lighter ADV Gets Revised Exhaust, New Colours

    Latest News

    • Here is a rundown of the top 10 features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
      Top Features Of The Maruti Suzuki Brezza You Should Know
    • MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the BIC.
      MotoGP And UP Government Sign Multi-Year Agreement For Indian GP
    • The Mahindra Thar Roxx will have a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar but will come with a range of new features
      Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch
    • While the Ertiga has scored a disappointing 1-star safety rating, Renault’s contender scored a below-average 2 stars. Both, models, which are also sold in India, are exported to South Africa.
      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And Renault Triber Score Poorly In GNCAP Crash Test For Africa
    • Christened 'Hyperion', the 1.2-litre T-GDI engine was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo; Curvv will be the first Tata to feature this engine and we expect it to also make its way to other Tata models.
      Tata Curvv Confirmed To Get 1.2-Litre Direct Injection 'Hyperion' Turbo-Petrol Engine
    • Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
      Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12
    • A new greenfield facility – Toyota’s first in India outside of Karnataka – is set to be built in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with an estimated investment of Rs 20,000 crore, as per Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
      Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU
    • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
      Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
    • With the update, the motorcycle's prices now range from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
      Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh: Lighter ADV Gets Revised Exhaust, New Colours
    • While the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, it has been updated with new colourways
      2025 Honda Africa Twin Unveiled
    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And Renault Triber Score Poorly In GNCAP Crash Test For Africa
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved