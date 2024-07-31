Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And Renault Triber Score Poorly In GNCAP Crash Test For Africa

Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has released its latest crash test results for Africa, under the #SaferCarsforAfrica project. Among the crash-tested models, was the Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber, and both MPVs have performed poorly. While the Ertiga has scored a disappointing 1-star safety rating, Renault’s contender scored a below-average 2 stars. Both, models, which are also sold in India, are exported to South Africa.

Interestingly, both the Ertiga and the Triber were crash-tested by the Global NCAP for India. Back then, the Ertiga had bagged 3 stars (2019), while the Triber had received 4 stars (2021). Having said that, there have been changes in Global NCAP’s crash test norms, which are now more stringent.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga scored 23.63 out of a maximum 34 for adult occupant protection, while the MPV received 2 stars for child occupant protection, with a score of 19.40 out of 49. In its report, Global NCAP said the protection offered to the heads and necks of the driver and passenger was good. At the same time, the protection offered to the driver and front passenger’s chest was rated as marginal and good respectively.

Global NCAP also said that the footwell area was rated as unstable and pedal displacement showed injury risks to the lower legs of the driver. At the same time side impact test showed good protection for the head, pelvis, and abdomen, with adequate protection for the chest. The Ertiga only gets dual front airbags and does not offer side airbags even as an option.

During the test, GNCAP found that the passenger pretensioner failed to work properly. While protection for child occupants was poor for the 18-month-old dummy, it was rated as good during the side impact test. In terms of safety features the Ertiga offers dual airbags, seatbelt reminders and load limiter to the front two passengers. A seatbelt pretensioner is only offered to the driver, but ISOFIX for rear outboard seats and electronic stability control come as standard.

Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Gets Three-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber, at the same time, received 2 stars for both adult and child occupant protection, with a score of 22.29 out of 34 and 19.99 out of 49, respectively. The report says that protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck region was good, however, protection to the driver’s chest was rated as weak during both front and side-impact tests. Also, during the side impact test, protection offered to the head, abdomen and pelvis was good.

Global NCAP’s report states that the performance of the structure was unstable, and the car does not offer side airbags even as an option. ESC too is not fitted as standard. The Triber also doesn’t get ISOFIX child seat anchorage, and the passenger airbag too can’t be disconnected when using a rearward-facing CRS, which compromises child occupant protection.

Now, while protection offered to the 18-month-old dummy was rated good in both front and side impact tests, the lack of aforementioned features exposed the 3-year-old dummy’s head in the forward crash and led to poor performance for the neck and chest. Like Maruti, Renault too offers dual airbags, seatbelt reminders and a load limiter for the front two passengers as standard, but pretensioner is only offered to the driver.